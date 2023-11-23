Pokemon GO Incarnate Tornadus raid guide: Best counters, weaknesses, and more

Incarnate Thundurus is one of the fiercest legendary beasts in the Pokemon franchise and in Pokemon GO. Thundurus is an Electric and Flying-type Pocket Monster with a maximum Combat Power of 3,345. You will be able to encounter this monster in GO’s five-star raids if you are in Tokyo, Japan, within the next couple of days.

In this article, we will tell you about the best counters you can use against Incarnate Thundurus. We will also talk about its moveset and weaknesses to build your raid party accordingly.

Pokemon GO Incarnate Thundurus counters

Incarnate Thundurus in GO (Image via Niantic)

Being a dual Electric and Flying-type beast, Incarnate Thundurus is vulnerable to a wide array of elemental typings in the game:

Ice

Rock

Incarnate Thundurus is strong against the following elemental typings:

Bug

Ground

Fighting

Grass

Flying

Steel

Recommended counters to beat Incarnate Thundurus in raids:

Mega Aerodactyl

Mega Glalie

Mega Abomasnow

Mega Gengar

Mega Alakazam

Mega Latios

Mega Blaziken

Mega Charizard Y

Mega Swampert

Rampardos

Mega Salamence

Mega Gardevoir

Galarian Darmanitan

Rhyperior

Mega Banette

Tyrantrum

Best Mega Pokemon to use in Incarnate Thundurus 3-star raids in Pokemon GO

What are the best moves to beat Incarnate Thundurus in Pokemon GO raids?

As mentioned earlier, Incarnate Thundurus is vulnerable to Ice and Rock-type creatures. So, you can counter Incarnate Thundurus best with moves from one of these elemental typings.

Recommended moves to counter Incarnate Thundurus in raids

Fast moves

Rock Throw

Frost Breath

Powder Snow

Shadow Claw

Confusion

Dragon Breath

Fire Spin

Water Gun

Smack Down

Poison Jab

Thunder Fang

Ice Shard

Bite

Charged moves

Rock Slide

Avalanche

Weather Ball (Ice)

Shadow Ball

Psychic

Blast Burn

Hydro Cannon

Draco Meteor

Rock Wrecker

Wild Charge

Hyper Beam

Meteor Beam

Incarnate Thundurus’s moveset in Pokemon GO

Incarnate Thundurus comes with the following moves:

Fast moves

Incarnate Thundurus can learn the following Fast moves in this game:

Thunder Shock

Astonish

Charged moves

Incarnate Thundurus can learn the following Charged moves in this game:

Thunder

Thunder Punch

Crunch

Brick Break

Catch Combat Power (CP) of Incarnate Thundurus in Pokemon GO

Incarnate Thundurus will have the following catch CPs:

Weather boosted: 2,326 CP to 2,389 CP at level 25 with windy or rainy weather boost

2,326 CP to 2,389 CP at level 25 with windy or rainy weather boost Non-weather boosted: 1,861 CP to 1,911 CP at level 20

Can you solo defeat Incarnate Thundurus in Pokemon GO?

Incarnate Thundurus has an attack stat of 266 and a defense stat of 164. So, while it can hit really hard, Incarnate Thundurus will not be tanky. Even though it will have a high CP of over 40,000, we feel that defeating Incarnate Thundurus alone won’t be hard if you have high-level counters in your raid team.

Check out our solo Incarnate Thundurus raid guide to learn more.