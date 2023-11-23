Pokemon GO Incarnate Tornadus raid guide: Best counters, weaknesses, and more

Incarnate Thundurus is one of the fiercest legendary beasts in the Pokemon franchise and in Pokemon GO. Thundurus is an Electric and Flying-type Pocket Monster with a maximum Combat Power of 3,345. You will be able to encounter this monster in GO’s five-star raids if you are in Tokyo, Japan, within the next couple of days.
In this article, we will tell you about the best counters you can use against Incarnate Thundurus. We will also talk about its moveset and weaknesses to build your raid party accordingly.
Pokemon GO Incarnate Thundurus counters
Being a dual Electric and Flying-type beast, Incarnate Thundurus is vulnerable to a wide array of elemental typings in the game:
- Ice
- Rock
Incarnate Thundurus is strong against the following elemental typings:
- Bug
- Ground
- Fighting
- Grass
- Flying
- Steel
Recommended counters to beat Incarnate Thundurus in raids:
- Mega Aerodactyl
- Mega Glalie
- Mega Abomasnow
- Mega Gengar
- Mega Alakazam
- Mega Latios
- Mega Blaziken
- Mega Charizard Y
- Mega Swampert
- Rampardos
- Mega Salamence
- Mega Gardevoir
- Galarian Darmanitan
- Rhyperior
- Mega Banette
- Tyrantrum
Best Mega Pokemon to use in Incarnate Thundurus 3-star raids in Pokemon GO
- Mega Aerodactyl
- Mega Glalie
- Mega Abomasnow
- Mega Gengar
- Mega Alakazam
- Mega Latios
- Mega Blaziken
- Mega Charizard Y
- Mega Swampert
What are the best moves to beat Incarnate Thundurus in Pokemon GO raids?
As mentioned earlier, Incarnate Thundurus is vulnerable to Ice and Rock-type creatures. So, you can counter Incarnate Thundurus best with moves from one of these elemental typings.
Recommended moves to counter Incarnate Thundurus in raids
Fast moves
- Rock Throw
- Frost Breath
- Powder Snow
- Shadow Claw
- Confusion
- Dragon Breath
- Fire Spin
- Water Gun
- Smack Down
- Poison Jab
- Thunder Fang
- Ice Shard
- Bite
Charged moves
- Rock Slide
- Avalanche
- Weather Ball (Ice)
- Shadow Ball
- Psychic
- Blast Burn
- Hydro Cannon
- Draco Meteor
- Rock Wrecker
- Wild Charge
- Hyper Beam
- Meteor Beam
Incarnate Thundurus’s moveset in Pokemon GO
Incarnate Thundurus comes with the following moves:
Fast moves
Incarnate Thundurus can learn the following Fast moves in this game:
- Thunder Shock
- Astonish
Charged moves
Incarnate Thundurus can learn the following Charged moves in this game:
- Thunder
- Thunder Punch
- Crunch
- Brick Break
Catch Combat Power (CP) of Incarnate Thundurus in Pokemon GO
Incarnate Thundurus will have the following catch CPs:
- Weather boosted: 2,326 CP to 2,389 CP at level 25 with windy or rainy weather boost
- Non-weather boosted: 1,861 CP to 1,911 CP at level 20
Can you solo defeat Incarnate Thundurus in Pokemon GO?
Incarnate Thundurus has an attack stat of 266 and a defense stat of 164. So, while it can hit really hard, Incarnate Thundurus will not be tanky. Even though it will have a high CP of over 40,000, we feel that defeating Incarnate Thundurus alone won’t be hard if you have high-level counters in your raid team.
Check out our solo Incarnate Thundurus raid guide to learn more.