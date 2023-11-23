How to solo defeat Incarnate Tornadus in Pokemon GO 5-star raids

Japanese Pokemon GO players are going to enjoy a special regional event this week. It is going to last from Saturday, November 25, 2023, through Sunday, December 10, 2023. The event duration might change if the officials feel a need to do so. You can play this event if you are in the region of Asakusa in Tokyo, Japan.

During this event, you will come across Moltres, Articuno, Zapdos, Incarnate Thundurus, and Incarnate Tornadus in 5-star raids. In this article, we will take a look at everything you need to know to solo defeat Incarnate Tornadus in GO.

Can you solo defeat Incarnate Tornadus as a 5-star Raid Boss in Pokemon GO?

As a 5-star Raid Boss, Incarnate Tornadus is going to have a Combat Power (CP) of 46,044.

Now, Incarnate Tornadus has a massive attack stat of 266. This means you will have to focus a lot on dodging the attacks from this raid boss.

That said, it does not have an impressive bulk. With a defense stat of 164 and a stamina stat of 188, Incarnate Tornadus is very squishy. So, if you follow our guide to the T, you will be able to solo defeat this 5-star raid boss.

What are the best counters for Incarnate Tornadus in Pokemon GO?

Incarnate Tornadus is a pure Flying-type monster. As a result, it is vulnerable to the following elemental typings:

Electric

Ice

Rock

It is resistant to the following elemental typings:

Ground

Bug

Fighting

Grass

In Pokemon GO, Incarnate Tornadus has the following base statistics:

Attack: 266

Defense: 164

Stamina: 188

The following critters (with their respective Fast + Charged moves) will perform best against Incarnate Tornadus as a Raid Boss in GO:

Mega Manectric: Thunder Fang + Wild Charge

Thunder Fang + Wild Charge Mega Aerodactyl: Rock Throw + Rock Slide

Rock Throw + Rock Slide Mega Ampharos: Volt Switch + Zap Cannon

Volt Switch + Zap Cannon Mega Glalie: Frost Breath + Avalanche

Frost Breath + Avalanche Mega Gengar: Shadow Claw + Shadow Ball

Shadow Claw + Shadow Ball Mega Alakazam: Confusion + Psychic

Confusion + Psychic Mega Blaziken: Fire Spin + Blast Burn

Fire Spin + Blast Burn Mega Charizard Y: Fire Spin + Blast Burn

You can easily solo defeat Incarnate Tornadus in GO’s 5-star raids if you build a roster with the Pocket Monsters mentioned above. However, you should use creatures at level 40 or above to be effective against Incarnate Tornadus in these raids.

Catch CP of Incarnate Tornadus in Pokemon GO

You can catch it with the following CPs:

Not weather boosted: 1,828 CP to 1,911 CP at level 20

1,828 CP to 1,911 CP at level 20 Windy weather boosted: 2,285 CP to 2,389 CP at level 25

Can Incarnate Tornadus be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Yes. If you are lucky enough, you can encounter a Shiny Incarnate Tornadus after defeating it in a raid.