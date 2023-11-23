Pokemon GO Incarnate Tornadus raid guide: Best counters, weaknesses, and more

Like Landorus and Thundurus, Incarnate Tornadus is one of the first legendary beasts to be featured in the Pokemon franchise and also in Pokemon GO. It is a pure Flying-type Pocket Monster in this title. As a tier-5 raid boss, Tornadus will have a Combat Power (CP) of 46,044. So, knowing how to counter this massive beast is a must.

This article will provide you with the best counters that you can use against Incarnate Tornadus. It will also talk about this raid boss' moveset and weaknesses so that you can build your raid party accordingly.

What are the best monsters to counter Incarnate Tornadus in Pokemon GO?

Incarnate Tornadus in GO (Image via Niantic)

Being a pure Flying-type beast, Incarnate Tornadus is vulnerable to a wide array of elemental typings in the game:

Ice

Rock

Electric

Incarnate Tornadus is strong against the following elemental typings:

Bug

Ground

Fighting

Grass

Recommended counters to use against Incarnate Tornadus in raids:

Mega Manectric

Mega Aerodactyl

Mega Ampharos

Mega Glalie

Mega Abomasnow

Xurkitree

Mega Gengar

Mega Alakazam

Zekrom

Mega Blaziken

Mega Charizard Y

Mega Latios

Rampardos

Mega Swmapert

Mega Gardevoir

Rhyperior

Electivire

Tyrantrum

Galarian Darmanitan

Best Mega Pokemon to use in Incarnate Tornadus 3-star raids in Pokemon GO

Mega Manectric

Mega Aerodactyl

Mega Ampharos

Mega Glalie

Mega Abomasnow

What are the best moves to beat Incarnate Tornadus in Pokemon GO raids?

Incarnate Tornadus is vulnerable to Ice-, Rock-, and Electric-type creatures. So, you can counter Incarnate Tornadus best with moves from one of these elemental typings.

These are the best moves for beating Incarnate Tornadus in raids:

Fast moves

Thunder Fang

Rock Throw

Volt Switch

Frost Breath

Powder Snow

Thunder Shock

Shadow Claw

Confusion

Charge Beam

Fire Spin

Dragon Breath

Smack Down

Ice Fang

Water Gun

Charged moves

Wild Charge

Rock Slide

Zap Cannon

Avalanche

Weather Ball

Discharge

Shadow Ball

Psychic

Fusion Bolt

Blast Burn

Thunderbolt

Hydro Cannon

Draco Meteor

Incarnate Tornadus’s moveset in Pokemon GO

Incarnate Tornadus comes with the following moves in this title:

Fast moves

Incarnate Tornadus can learn the following Fast moves in this game:

Bite

Air Slash

Charged moves

Incarnate Tornadus can learn the following Charged moves in this game:

Grass Knot

Hyper Beam

Dark Pulse

Hurricane

Catch Combat Power (CP) of Incarnate Tornadus in Pokemon GO

Incarnate Tornadus will have the following catch CPs:

Weather boosted: 2,285 CP to 2,389 CP at level 25 with windy weather boost

2,285 CP to 2,389 CP at level 25 with windy weather boost Non-weather boosted: 1,828 CP to 1,911 CP at level 20

Can you solo defeat Incarnate Tornadus in Pokemon GO?

You can defeat Incarnate Tornadus by yourself if you do not have friends to play with. You can read more about solo Incarnate Tornadus raids by clicking here.

It is important to note that these raids will only be available in the Asakusa district of Tokyo, Japan. You can participate in this special regional event from Saturday, November 25, 2023, through Sunday, December 10, 2023.