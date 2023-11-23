Pokemon GO Incarnate Tornadus raid guide: Best counters, weaknesses, and more

Like Landorus and Thundurus, Incarnate Tornadus is one of the first legendary beasts to be featured in the Pokemon franchise and also in Pokemon GO. It is a pure Flying-type Pocket Monster in this title. As a tier-5 raid boss, Tornadus will have a Combat Power (CP) of 46,044. So, knowing how to counter this massive beast is a must.
This article will provide you with the best counters that you can use against Incarnate Tornadus. It will also talk about this raid boss' moveset and weaknesses so that you can build your raid party accordingly.
What are the best monsters to counter Incarnate Tornadus in Pokemon GO?
Being a pure Flying-type beast, Incarnate Tornadus is vulnerable to a wide array of elemental typings in the game:
- Ice
- Rock
- Electric
Incarnate Tornadus is strong against the following elemental typings:
- Bug
- Ground
- Fighting
- Grass
Recommended counters to use against Incarnate Tornadus in raids:
- Mega Manectric
- Mega Aerodactyl
- Mega Ampharos
- Mega Glalie
- Mega Abomasnow
- Xurkitree
- Mega Gengar
- Mega Alakazam
- Zekrom
- Mega Blaziken
- Mega Charizard Y
- Mega Latios
- Rampardos
- Mega Swmapert
- Mega Gardevoir
- Rhyperior
- Electivire
- Tyrantrum
- Galarian Darmanitan
Best Mega Pokemon to use in Incarnate Tornadus 3-star raids in Pokemon GO
- Mega Manectric
- Mega Aerodactyl
- Mega Ampharos
- Mega Glalie
- Mega Abomasnow
What are the best moves to beat Incarnate Tornadus in Pokemon GO raids?
Incarnate Tornadus is vulnerable to Ice-, Rock-, and Electric-type creatures. So, you can counter Incarnate Tornadus best with moves from one of these elemental typings.
These are the best moves for beating Incarnate Tornadus in raids:
Fast moves
- Thunder Fang
- Rock Throw
- Volt Switch
- Frost Breath
- Powder Snow
- Thunder Shock
- Shadow Claw
- Confusion
- Charge Beam
- Fire Spin
- Dragon Breath
- Smack Down
- Ice Fang
- Water Gun
Charged moves
- Wild Charge
- Rock Slide
- Zap Cannon
- Avalanche
- Weather Ball
- Discharge
- Shadow Ball
- Psychic
- Fusion Bolt
- Blast Burn
- Thunderbolt
- Hydro Cannon
- Draco Meteor
Incarnate Tornadus’s moveset in Pokemon GO
Incarnate Tornadus comes with the following moves in this title:
Fast moves
Incarnate Tornadus can learn the following Fast moves in this game:
- Bite
- Air Slash
Charged moves
Incarnate Tornadus can learn the following Charged moves in this game:
- Grass Knot
- Hyper Beam
- Dark Pulse
- Hurricane
Catch Combat Power (CP) of Incarnate Tornadus in Pokemon GO
Incarnate Tornadus will have the following catch CPs:
- Weather boosted: 2,285 CP to 2,389 CP at level 25 with windy weather boost
- Non-weather boosted: 1,828 CP to 1,911 CP at level 20
Can you solo defeat Incarnate Tornadus in Pokemon GO?
You can defeat Incarnate Tornadus by yourself if you do not have friends to play with. You can read more about solo Incarnate Tornadus raids by clicking here.
It is important to note that these raids will only be available in the Asakusa district of Tokyo, Japan. You can participate in this special regional event from Saturday, November 25, 2023, through Sunday, December 10, 2023.