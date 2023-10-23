Pokemon GO Kecleon PvP and PvE guide: Best moveset, counters, and more

Kecleon is one of Pokemon GO's most interesting monsters. Much like the main series, it debuted in the mobile game as a roadblock that would stop players from spinning the Pokestop it is attached to, much like how it would block the player's path in Pokemon Ruby, Sapphire, and Emerald, the games it debuted in.

With players now having access to this creature in Pokemon GO, many will want to know if it is good for anything besides filling out the Pokedex. Kecleon is a very interesting creature in the main series thanks to its signature ability "Color Change" which changes its type whenever it takes damage. As such, players may want to know if such an interesting niche has carried into the mobile spin-off.

Is Kecleon good in Pokemon GO PvP?

Sadly, Kecleon's strategy-based playstyle is not present in any way in Pokemon GO due to the game's lack of true utility, like the main series. This leaves only its below average stat spread to defend it from the Cobalions and Medichams of the game's competitive Battle League. Not having access to its type-changing nature, Kecleon is left exposed as a lackluster and non-defensive Normal-type.

To make matters even worse, Kecleon lacks any Normal-type moves, making it deal pitiful damage compared to other Normal-types like Lickitung and Snorlax. After taking away the creature's defensive attributes and any chance at decent damage output from the same-type attack bonus, Niantic did not really leave anything beneficial for Kecleon.

If you still want to try using Kecleon in Pokemon GO's Battle League, it serves as a decent Ghost counter if the opponent has wasted their switch to bring their Ghost-type in. With a moveset of Lick or Sucker Punch paired with Foul Play and Flamethrower, Kecleon can prove to be quite the obstacle for weakened Ghost-types.

Is Kecleon good in Pokemon GO PvE?

Kecleon is close to being one of the worst possible fully-evolved Normal-types players can use for raiding in Pokemon GO. Although its moveset is decent, its lack of same-type damage leaves it lacking offensively in many regards. Even with it being a decent counter to Ghost-types with its Normal typing and Ghost/Dark moveset, players do not really have much reason to use it.

If you are in need of a creature to counter Ghost-type Raid Bosses, bringing a Dark-type like Weavile or Darkrai would be infinitely more useful than bringing Kecleon. The only positive to using Kecleon for such an occasion is that other raid participants might get a good laugh actually seeing someone try to use such a bad battler.

For the determined few who still want to give Kecleon a chance, taking it with a moveset of Sucker Punch or Lick with Foul Play will be the best option. Foul Play could be replaced with Shadow Sneak if the boss is a Ghost-type instead of a Psychic-type.