Pokemon GO Mareep Community Day Classic Special Research: All tasks and rewards 

The Pokemon GO Mareep Community Day Classic Special Research allows players to get their hands on some lucrative in-game resources and encounters. The event is finally upon us, and with it, Niantic brings down the curtain on Season of Adventures Abound. This marks the final event of this month and season. During the event period, Mareep, the Wool Pokemon, will appear more frequently in the wild around the player's avatar.
The Community Day Classic celebrates popular Pocket Monsters that have already appeared in a Community Day event in the past. November 2023 already saw its monthly Community Day in the Wooper/Paldean Wooper occasion.
Pokemon GO Mareep Community Day Classic Special Research tasks and rewards guide
The Pokemon GO Mareep Community Day Classic Special Research ticket is available for US$1 (or the equivalent in local currency) from the in-game shop.
The available tasks and rewards are as follows:
Mareep Community Day Classic - Step 1 of 4
- Power up Pokemon 10 times - 20x Mareep Candy
- Catch 15 Mareep - Mareep encounter
- Make. 5 Nice Throws - 15x Poke Ball
- Rewards: 3000x Stardust, Mareep encounter, 1x Incense
Mareep Community Day Classic - Step 2 of 4
- Catch 15 Mareep - Mareep encounter
- Transfer 10 Pokemon - 10x Pinap Berry
- Evolve 3 Mareep - 30x Mareep Candy
- Rewards: 4500 XP, Mareep encounter, 1x Egg Incubator
Mareep Community Day Classic - Step 3 of 4
- Make 3 Great Curveball Throws - 15x Great Ball
- Evolve 1 Piloswine - 50x Mareep Candy
- Catch 15 Mareep - Mareep encounter
- Rewards: 4500x Stardust, Flaaffy encounter, 1x Rocket Radar
Mareep Community Day Classic - Step 4 of 4
- Claim Reward! - 2x Silver Pinap Berry
- Claim Reward! - Mareep encounter
- Claim Reward! - 15x Ultra Ball
- Rewards: 5500 XP, Ampharos encounter, 3x Rare Candy
Pokemon GO Mareep Community Day Classic event bonuses
The event bonuses for Pokemon GO Mareep Community Day Classic are as follows:
- 1/4 Hatch Distance when Eggs are placed in Incubators during the event period.
- Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours.
- Incense (excluding Daily Adventure Incense) activated during the event will last for three hours.
- Take a few snapshots during the Community Day Classic for a surprise!
Players will be able to purchase two unique event-exclusive bundles available during the Mareep Community Day Classic. They are as follows:
- Bundle 1 (480 PokeCoins) - 30x Ultra Ball, 1x Incense, 3x Super Incubators, 1x Lure Module
- Bundle 2 (1350 PokeCoins) - 50x Ultra Ball, 5x Super Incubators, 1x Elite Charged TM, 5x Lucky Egg
To recap all the events, debuts, and more in Pokemon GO this month, interested readers can check out our November 2023 content roadmap.