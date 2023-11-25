Pokemon GO Mareep Community Day Classic Special Research: All tasks and rewards 

The Pokemon GO Mareep Community Day Classic Special Research allows players to get their hands on some lucrative in-game resources and encounters. The event is finally upon us, and with it, Niantic brings down the curtain on Season of Adventures Abound. This marks the final event of this month and season. During the event period, Mareep, the Wool Pokemon, will appear more frequently in the wild around the player's avatar.

The Community Day Classic celebrates popular Pocket Monsters that have already appeared in a Community Day event in the past. November 2023 already saw its monthly Community Day in the Wooper/Paldean Wooper occasion.

Pokemon GO Mareep Community Day Classic Special Research tasks and rewards guide

The Pokemon GO Mareep Community Day Classic Special Research ticket is available for US$1 (or the equivalent in local currency) from the in-game shop.

The available tasks and rewards are as follows:

Mareep Community Day Classic - Step 1 of 4

Power up Pokemon 10 times - 20x Mareep Candy

Catch 15 Mareep - Mareep encounter

Make. 5 Nice Throws - 15x Poke Ball

Rewards: 3000x Stardust, Mareep encounter, 1x Incense

Mareep Community Day Classic - Step 2 of 4

Catch 15 Mareep - Mareep encounter

Transfer 10 Pokemon - 10x Pinap Berry

Evolve 3 Mareep - 30x Mareep Candy

Rewards: 4500 XP, Mareep encounter, 1x Egg Incubator

Mareep Community Day Classic - Step 3 of 4

Make 3 Great Curveball Throws - 15x Great Ball

Evolve 1 Piloswine - 50x Mareep Candy

Catch 15 Mareep - Mareep encounter

Rewards: 4500x Stardust, Flaaffy encounter, 1x Rocket Radar

Mareep Community Day Classic - Step 4 of 4

Claim Reward! - 2x Silver Pinap Berry

Claim Reward! - Mareep encounter

Claim Reward! - 15x Ultra Ball

Rewards: 5500 XP, Ampharos encounter, 3x Rare Candy

Pokemon GO Mareep Community Day Classic event bonuses

The event bonuses for Pokemon GO Mareep Community Day Classic are as follows:

1/4 Hatch Distance when Eggs are placed in Incubators during the event period.

Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours.

Incense (excluding Daily Adventure Incense) activated during the event will last for three hours.

Take a few snapshots during the Community Day Classic for a surprise!

Players will be able to purchase two unique event-exclusive bundles available during the Mareep Community Day Classic. They are as follows:

Bundle 1 (480 PokeCoins) - 30x Ultra Ball, 1x Incense, 3x Super Incubators, 1x Lure Module

Bundle 2 (1350 PokeCoins) - 50x Ultra Ball, 5x Super Incubators, 1x Elite Charged TM, 5x Lucky Egg

To recap all the events, debuts, and more in Pokemon GO this month, interested readers can check out our November 2023 content roadmap.