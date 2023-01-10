Pokemon GO Mawile raid guide: Best counters, weaknesses, and more (January 2023)

One of the many activities in Pokemon GO is the wide variety of Raid Battles that cycle every couple of weeks. These types of battles give players a chance to get their hands on some of the more rare creatures in the game.

One of the Pocket Monsters players can challenge in these Raid Battles is the rather niche but still beloved Mawile. The Pokemon made its debut in Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire for the Nintendo Gameboy Advance. Many players who chose the Ruby version may remember traversing Granite Cave and running into this creature. Sapphire players would find Sableye in the same area.

Although Mawile may be one of the weaker Raid Bosses in Pokemon GO, it's still important to have some game knowledge regarding how to counter it. Knowing things like Mawile's typing and stats can give players an idea as to how to construct their team.

Mawile Raid Boss in Pokemon GO: Everything to know about the Steel and Fairy type

Official artwork for Mawile used throughout the franchise (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The first thing every player should know before challenging any Raid Boss in Pokemon GO is the creature's typing. Mawile possesses one of the best defensive type combinations in the game: Steel and Fairy. With this type combination, the only two weaknesses Mawile has are Ground and Fire.

Mawile's base stats are incredibly low, with its highest being its Attack at a shrimpy 155. With this in mind, players need not worry about getting their glass cannons burst down if they choose to bring them. This being said, players can also choose to go for a team composition that maximizes defense so they can outlast Mawile.

In Pokemon GO, Legendary Pokemon are much harder to come by. This means that optimal counters to Mawile, like Groudon or Heatran, may not be available to everyone. Thankfully, the game is filled with much cheaper options that trainers can consider when gearing up to take on this Raid Boss.

For players who are just starting out on their Pokemon GO journey, easy picks like Charizard and Flareon are some of the best options. Using the Eevee nickname trick, players can guarantee a Flareon after gathering the required 25 Eevee candies to evolve one.

Trainers who have some experience with the game can opt for picks like Rhydon, Darmanitan, and Houndoom. All of them are excellent choices because of their type advantage and high attacking stats. Trainers struggling to get candies for these evolutions should assign the pre-evolved forms of these creatures as their Buddy Pokemon to passively earn candy for them.

As for the size of the raid group, the average casual trainer will need about two other people in their party if they decide to take on this Raid Boss in Pokemon GO. However, this can differ depending on the experience levels of the trainers and creatures that they have access to. High-leveled accounts with Legendary Pokemon can easily take Mawile on solo if they have the right picks on their team.

Poll : 0 votes