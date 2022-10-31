Pokemon GO guide: Every Eevee evolution name trick (October 2022)

With Umbreon currently sitting atop the throne as one of Pokemon GO's current three-star Raid Bosses, Eevee has come to the attention of the playerbase once again. For newer players, having the task of acquiring all of the Pokemon's evolved forms for the sake of completing the Pokedex can be a bit daunting. Thankfully, there is a way to make it much easier.

As many players know by now, Niantic has given trainers a much easier way to evolve Eevee into each of its forms, which also doubles as a fun Easter egg to the franchise's many forms of media. To accomplish these methods, players only need to do one simple thing: change the nickname of their Eevee before evolving it.

With eight total forms to collect in Pokemon GO, remembering each of the nicknames to meet each requirement can be a bit difficult. Here is a list of all the nicknames as well as the standard requirements players need to know before evolving their Eevee.

A guide to evolving Eevee in Pokemon GO

Vaporeon, Flareon, and Jolteon

Flareon as it appears in Pokemon Generations (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The easiest of the eight, Flareon, Jolteon, and Vaporeon are the most common of all the evolutions both in Pokemon GO and across the main series. The first step to evolving Eevee into one of these three choices is to collect 25 Eevee candies. After that, players can tap the Evolve option and get one of the three.

To get one specifically, they will need to give it one of three nicknames. Being the oldest Eevee evolutions in the mobile game, many trainers already know of these nicknames. To get either Flareon, Vaporeon, or Jolteon, players will need to name their Eevee either Pyro, Rainer, or Sparky, respectively.

These nicknames are the same three as the Eevee Brothers in the anime. In their episode, all three of them had their respective Eevee evolution and tried to convince their fourth and youngest brother, Mikey, to evolve his Eevee. Ultimately, he decided he wanted to keep his Pokemon as it was.

Umbreon and Espeon

Umbreon as it appears in Pokemon Evolutions (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The evolutions hailing from the Johto region, Umbreon and Espeon, are also close contenders for fan-favorites. Both forms are high performers in Pokemon GO's Battle League, with Espeon being a powerful Psychic-type without costing many candies while Umbreon is a defensive powerhouse while also being useful in Raid Battles.

To evolve both of these forms without using the nickname trick, players will need to assign their Eevee as their buddy Pokemon and walk 10 kilometers with them. After that, they will need the 25 required Eevee candies. Depending on when they evolve it during the day or night, they will get either Espeon or Umbreon.

For the nickname trick, players will need to nickname their Eevee either Sakura or Tamao. Naming it the former will yield an Espeon and using the former will yield an Umbreon. This Easter egg ties back to the Kimono Girls of the Johto region with Tamao and Sakura both training Umbreon and Espeon.

Leafeon and Glaceon

Leafeon as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

From the Sinnoh region, Leafeon and Glaceon are two of the most costly Eevee evolutions to obtain in Pokemon GO, thanks to them requiring an item to evolve without the nickname trick. Much like Espeon and Umbreon, Glaceon and Leafeon are mirror opposites in terms of their stats, with the latter being defensive and the former being offensive.

Without the nickname trick, players will need to acquire either a Mossy Lure or a Glacial Lure. As many may suspect, the second is required for Glaceon while the first is for Leafeon. To evolve one, attach the lure of choice onto a Pokestop or Gym and select the desired Eevee.

For Pokemon GO's nickname trick, players will need to nickname their Eevee either Linnea for Leafeon or Rea for Glaceon. These are the same as the respective trainers players needed to battle in Pokemon Sun and Moon to receive the Z-Crystal for Eevee.

Sylveon

Sylveon as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The last of the Eevee evolutions to come from the main series, Sylveon was introduced in the sixth generation to showcase the new Fairy typing. As such, many players have grown fond of this evolution. Given its fair bulk and amazing offensive prowess, it has grown quite the following in Pokemon GO as well.

Without the nickname trick, players will need to earn at least 70 friendship hearts with their Eevee assigned as their buddy Pokemon before attempting to evolve it. This can be completed by walking as well as feeding it an assortments of berries and poffins.

As for its nickname, players will need to name their Eevee "Kira" if they want it to evolve into Sylveon. While this name is not linked to any in-game trainer or character from the anime, many believe it is inspired off of the Japanese term used to describe a sparkly or shiny effect.

Players looking to use these methods to evolve their Eevee should keep in mind that each nickname can only be used once per Pokemon GO account, so they should think carefully about who they use it on.

