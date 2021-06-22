Pokemon GO: Medicham weaknesses and raid counters in July 2021

Even despite its really unimpressive stats, every Pokemon GO Great League team should have an answer for Medicham, as it is a threat that looms on the meta.

Some might be wondering why Medicham has such high usage. It only has 121 Attack (sadly, it doesn’t get Pure Power like in the main series games). It also is quite frail, so on paper it wouldn’t seem like Medicham would be too much of a problem. What Medicham does have, though, is great matchups in Great League. The combo of Fighting and Psychic allows it to deal with Galarian Stunfisk, Bastiodon, Venusaur, and several other powerful Pokemon. Trainers will want to know these strategies, whether they're playing in Great League or just look to beat Medicham in raid battles.

Which Pokemon can beat Medicham most reliably?

If anyone is really frustrated with Medicham and just wants a simple solution, Gardevoir can easily solve the problem. Being a Fairy-type and Psychic-type Pokemon, Gardevoir resists both of Medicham’s STAB moves. Only on occasion will Medicham carry Ice Punch, which would be the one thing Gardevoir would have to watch out for.

Even without its mega evolution, Gardevoir has enough raw power to eliminate Medicham quickly. It also gets access to Charm, one of the elite quick moves in the game.

Fairy-type Pokemon do well in general versus Medicham, even without the type combo that Gardevoir has. Togekiss is another example of a threat that can Charm spam and drop Medicham’s health without too much trouble. The key here is to use offensive Fairy-types and take advantage of the fact that Medicham isn’t that bulky.

Ghost-type Pokemon can also counter Medicham well. They resist Medicham’s Fighting moves and can use Shadow Balls for super effective damage. Great League has a decent amount of strong Ghosts, Drifblim and Haunter among them. A Gengar with low CP could also be brought in to easily deal with Medicham.

Outside of these types, there are several other Pokemon that specifically counter Medicham. Altaria is a great example of this, as it gets access to Sky Attack as well as Moonblast. Skarmory is also so defensively adept that it can take Medicham’s attacks and Brave Bird it away.

