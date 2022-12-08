Pokemon GO Mega Aggron raid (December 2022): Best counters, weaknesses, & more

While standard Raid Battles in Pokemon GO can be challenging on their own, Niantic's implementation of Mega Raids turns this challenge up to 11. Currently, players can face off against Mega Aggron if they find a Mega Raid taking place in their area. However, taking on one of these battles can be very difficult, especially for new players.

While Aggron on its own is a nightmare of a wall for trainers to cleave through, its Mega Evolution ramps this factor up while also amplifying its offensive capabilities. This also removes the Rock typing that gave the creature many weaknesses, truly improving it in every aspect imaginable.

With all of these details going perfectly for Mega Aggron, it sounds almost unbeatable as one of Pokemon GO's many Mega Raid Bosses. However, there is always a way to overpower and overcome even the most difficult challenges. Doing so only requires a bit of strategy and game knowledge.

Mega Aggron Raid Boss in Pokemon GO: Everything to know

The first thing to know about any Raid Boss in Pokemon GO before challenging it is its elemental typing. This bit of information is crucial when it comes to assembling a proper team for the fight to come. As previously stated, Mega Aggron is a pure Steel-type. This means it is weak to Fighting, Fire, and Ground-type attacks.

Mega Aggron is every raider's worst nightmare. Its highest stat is its monsterous defense of 336. This can make it quite a pain to get through, especially for trainers who may not have access to some of the more "top-shelf" Pokemon. However, no Raid Boss in Pokemon GO is unbeatable.

One of the best creatures trainers can bring to this battle is the fan-favorite Fighting-type, Lucario. It has very strong attacking power as well as access to Steel-typing, further enhancing its defensive qualities. With access to Counter, the strongest fast attack in the game, this Pokemon is a staple for this raid.

For those with access to it, Mega Charizard Y is by far the best option to bring to this Raid Battle. Having the highest base attack stat of any Fire-type as well as access to Blast Burn, the best Fire-type attack, Mega Charizard Y can easily blast holes through Mega Aggron with the right teammates.

For defensive support, Mega Aggron has a lot more Rock-type attacks than Steel. With this in mind, bringing Steel-types of their own can be trainers' key to providing their team with useful anchors. Registeel is a perfect fit for this role as it has balanced defense and stamina as well as pure Steel typing.

Finally, in terms of how big of a raid party players should consider, it should be slightly more than what players would expect from a Mega Raid in Pokemon GO. Due to Mega Aggron having such high defenses, it will take a lot longer to burst down compared to other Mega Evolutions. For this reason, a Raid Party of eight or nine should be considered.

Overall, Mega Aggron should prove to be a rather strong adversary thanks to its high defenses allowing it to outlast the raid party's team. However, with the right set of elements on their side, players should have no problem taking it down.

