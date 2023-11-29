Pokemon GO Mega Scizor raid guide: Best counters, weaknesses, and more

Mega Scizor has returned to Pokemon GO as one of the game's rotating Mega Raid Bosses. Scizor has always been a fan-favorite due to its superb design and excellent elemental typing. As such, many players will be lining up for their chance to catch a Scizor with the reward of some Mega Energy to go along with it. However, some players may want to study up on this boss as Mega Raids are some of the most demanding challenges Pokemon GO offers.

Those who wish to take the challenge may want to know how to take down this menacing boss. Thankfully, the process can be very easy with the proper game knowledge.

Pokemon GO Mega Scizor counters

Mega Scizor as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Mega Scizor is a Bug and Steel-type, which means it is only vulnerable to Fire-type attacks. However, this typing does allow it to resist damage from the following elements:

Normal

Bug

Steel

Psychic

Ice

Dragon

Fairy

Poison

Grass

Here is a list of great counters players can use against Mega Scizor during their Raid Battle in Pokemon GO:

Reshiram

Chandelure

Blaziken

Charizard

Volcarona

Darmanitan

Moltres

Entei

Flareon

Typhlosion

What are the best moves to use against Mega Scizor in Pokemon GO?

Stoutland using Fire Fang in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Since Mega Scizor is a Bug and Steel-type, any Fire-type attack players can use would be very effective against it. Players are advised to double-up on Fire-type attacks for this raid, as it will expedite Mega Scizor's defeat and reduce room for errors.

Moves like Fire Fang, Flamethrower, Incinerate, Fire Spin, Blast Burn, Overheat, and Blaze Kick are great choices for this fight, thanks to their high base damage numbers and type effectiveness.

Mega Scizor's moveset in Pokemon GO

Mega Scizor can learn the following moves:

Fast Attacks

Fury Cutter

Bullet Punch

Charged Attacks

Night Slash

Iron Head

X-Scissor

Return

Mega Scizor's movesets can efficiently utilize attacks of different elemental typings for the same-type attack bonus. Fury Cutter and X-Scissor make great choices for Psychic, Grass, and Dark-type bosses, while Bullet Punch and Iron Head are great for Fairy and Rock-type bosses.

Can you solo defeat Mega Scizor in Pokemon GO?

While Mega Raids are intended to be challenged with friends and other players, some daring few like to try completing these raids by themselves. Thankfully, Mega Scizor is one of the Mega Evolutions that players can defeat with one player thanks to its typing, making it critically weak to Fire-type attacks.

The best way to try solo Mega Scizor is to lead with Mega Charizard Y. This creature is the definitive strongest Fire-type, so bringing one to this raid is very important. For the remaining team slots, players should use any of the counters listed prior. Moltres and Reshiram are the two best choices, but others can be brought in if these are unavailable.

