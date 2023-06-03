Pokemon GO Mega Swampert raid guide (June 2023): Best counters, weaknesses, and more

The upcoming content rotation for Pokemon GO on June 6 is bringing the first major event of the summer season to live servers. The Beach Week event will mark the debut of Sandygast and Palossand, as well as provide players with spawns fit for the warm summer months. Mega Swampert will also return to Raid Battles.

The favorite of the Hoenn starters for many, Swampert has a loyal and dedicated fanbase in the Pokemon community. This creature has many favorable attributes, including an amazing defensive type combination, powerful attacks, and great stats. These were further amplified with the debut of Mega Swampert in Pokemon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire.

With many missing out on their chance to obtain this beloved Mega Evolution during its last rotation in the spotlight, there are going to be a plethora of trainers looking to challenge this Raid Boss in Pokemon GO when it appears. Here's what they should know before jumping into the fray.

Mega Swampert Raid Boss in Pokemon GO: Everything to know

Mega Swampert as seen in the animated trailer for Pokemon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire (Image Via The Pokemon Company)

The first thing you will want to know about any new Raid Boss before challenging it in Pokemon GO is its elemental typing. Mega Swampert retains the Water and Ground typing of its standard form. This leaves the creature weak to only one type of attack: Grass-type moves.

Upon Mega Evolving, Swampert receives an increase in Attack and Defense, with its Attack being its highest stat. This leaves the best choice of action against the Pokemon to be finding a tank that can absorb a large amount of damage while attacking effectively.

Mega Swampert has access to Water, Ground, and Poison-type attacks in Pokemon GO. With this in mind, it is not recommended to bring creatures with an Electric, Rock, Fire, Fairy, Steel, or Ground typing. Grass-types can still be used, but you should avoid bringing glass cannons.

What are the best counters for Mega Swampert in Pokemon GO?

Those looking to bring Mega Evolutions of their own would have the best luck bringing Mega Sceptile and Mega Venusaur. Mega Venusaur's Grass/Poison typing grants it useful resistances and a diverse move pool.

Roserade is a great choice for similar reasons as Mega Venusaur. However, Roserade's stat spread makes it a glass cannon. With this in mind, you should not solely bring Roserade as a damage dealer. It pairs great with bulkier Grass-types like standard Venusaur, Tapu Bulu, and Tangrowth.

Since Mega Raids are some of Pokemon GO's most challenging Raid Battles, you should roll in teams of five or six. This number may differ depending on the raiding experience of each participant and the creatures each player has access to.

