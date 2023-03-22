What is the best moveset for Venusaur in Pokemon GO? (March 2023)

In Pokemon GO, the Kanto region's starters are just as beloved as they are in other games in the Pocket Monster franchise. This is no different for Venusaur, who remains a great asset in combat in both PvE and PvP formats.

Thanks to the current raid rotation, trainers can battle Mega Venusaur in raids. If they defeat it, they can claim its Mega Energy and catch a standard Venusaur in the process.

Since this is the case, there's little doubt that players who catch a new Venusaur will want to gear it up for battle. In addition to powering up its CP and finding a Venusaur with good IV stats, trainers will also want to outfit this Grass-type starter with a great moveset.

If players are looking for optimal movesets in Pokemon GO when it comes to Venusaur, the top choices are readily available.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer

Recommended optimal movesets for Venusaur in Pokemon GO in PvE and PvP

Venusaur's best movesets are even more effective after Mega Evolution (Image via Niantic)

Depending on whether a trainer wants to use Venusaur in Pokemon GO PvE or PvP, they'll need a slightly different moveset.

To clarify, Venusaur can be a masterful pure Grass-type attacker in PvE raids, gym attacks/defense, or Team GO Rocket battles. However, PvP is a different story, as players won't know their opponents until they've been sent out onto the battlefield. Given this fact, Venusaur will need to diversify its usable moves to deal with opponents of different elemental types.

However, powerful Grass-type moves will remain a part of Venusaur's best movesets no matter what. The benefits are simply too good to pass up.

Here are the top movesets for Venusaur in Pokemon GO:

PvE - Razor Leaf and Frenzy Plant

- Razor Leaf and Frenzy Plant PvP - Vine Whip, Frenzy Plant, and Sludge Bomb

As players will notice, the bulk of Venusaur's movesets will utilize Grass-type moves. Razor Leaf tends to edge out Vine Whip in PvE since it gives more consistent DPS, while Vine Whip is more reliable in PvP, thanks to its superior energy generation.

Frenzy Plant has been Venusaur's best Charged Move for quite some time now, but this attack alone likely won't get the job done in the PvP arena.

This is where Sludge Bomb comes in, as it allows Venusaur to take on additional opponents in type matchups, giving it the ability to deal super effective damage to Fairy and Grass-type foes.

Sludge Bomb also provides an additional advantage since it matches Venusaur's partial Poison typing, triggering the in-game Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB). The availability of Sludge Bomb can also surprise Pokemon GO opponents who are expecting a pure Grass-type arsenal from this Kanto region starter.

When Venusaur Mega Evolves, its top movesets are even further enhanced to make it a deadly force in any arena it steps into.

Obviously, Pokemon GO players will want to pick their battles when it comes to when they want to utilize Mega Evolution. However, the mechanic can turn Venusaur into an overwhelming force, particularly on offense.

