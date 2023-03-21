Pokemon GO Mega Venusaur raid guide (March 2023): Best counters, weaknesses, and more

Pokemon GO's raid rotation has shifted again, bringing Mega Venusaur back as a Mega Raid boss. Unsurprisingly, trainers are flocking to gyms to defeat this Grass/Poison-type Mega Evolution and collect its energy for their own use.

Beating Mega Venusaur not only bestows Pokemon GO players with Mega Energy but also gives them the opportunity to catch a fully-evolved Venusaur.

If trainers are lucky, they can even catch a Venusaur with 100% perfect IV stats. It's then possible to use the acquired Mega Energy to Mega Evolve Venusaur, turning it into an incredibly powerful fighter, at least until the temporary evolution subsides.

Before this can be accomplished, players will need to defeat Mega Venusaur in a raid, and they'll want the right counters for the job.

Most effective move and Pokemon counters for Mega Venusaur in Pokemon GO

Mega Charizard Y is a natural counter to Mega Venusaur in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Mega Venusaur possesses four distinct weaknesses in Pokemon GO: Fire, Flying, Ice, and Psychic-type moves.

When dealing with Mega Venusaur as a raid boss, it's highly recommended to utilize moves of these types to ensure that it takes plenty of super effective damage.

It's even better if players can match these moves' types to the type of their users, as this will increase damage output thanks to the in-game Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB). Given Mega Venusaur's large health pool and high durability, trainers will want every point of damage they can muster.

While exploiting Mega Venusaur's elemental weaknesses is one thing, it's a good idea to use the best possible Pocket Monsters to achieve victory in Pokemon GO. It goes without saying that these creatures should have the highest CP and IV stats possible for the best chance of success, and they should also be outfitted with hard-hitting moves.

Top Pokemon counters for Mega Venusaur

Mega Charizard Y

Mega Blaziken

Mega Alakazam

Mega Latias

Mega Latios

Mega Charizard X

Mega Gardevoir

Mega Pidgeot

Mega Houndoom

Mega Abomasnow

Mega Glalie

Primal Groudon

Mewtwo

Reshiram

Unbound Hoopa

Moltres

Honchkrow

Darmanitan

Lunala

Entei

Chandelure

Galarian Articuno

Rayquaza

Ho-Oh

Metagross

Top move counters for Mega Venusaur

Fire Spin

Blast Burn

Psycho Cut

Psychic

Zen Headbutt

Confusion

Wing Attack

Brave Bird

Fire Fang

Flamethrower

Powder Snow

Weather Ball (Ice)

Psystrike

Fusion Flare

Frost Breath

Avalanche

Fire Punch

Sky Attack

Peck

Overheat

Air Slash

Incinerate

Hurricane

Besides picking the right counters to beat Mega Venusaur in Pokemon GO, it's a good idea to bring along as many fellow players as possible to the raid. Additionally, stocking up on healing items like Potions and Revives will allow raiders to patch up their Pocket Monsters quickly and get them back into the fight.

If all the trainers participating in the raid have similar counters capable of dealing high damage to Mega Venusaur, it should fall fairly quickly. This would leave maximum time on the raid clock and provide the most rewards for the victors.

