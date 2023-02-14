What is the best moveset for Frillish in Pokemon GO? (February 2023)

Frillish is a dual Water and Ghost-type Pokemon and one of Pokemon GO's Valentine's Day Event headliners. The Pocket Monster is known to be an average performer and excels the most with its well-settled stats spread across its category. The fighter boasts a maximum CP of 1421 and a list of type-attacks it can resist.

The fighter was first discovered in the Unova region (Gen 5) and is boosted by rainy and foggy weather. Its dual typing makes it an excellent choice for trainers as it is only vulnerable to attacks from Dark, Electric, Grass, and Ghost-types. Pokemon GO developers have also recently debuted Shiny Frillish in the game. Additionally, it possesses a range of potent moves, and below we’ve provided all the necessary details about its moveset.

Pokemon GO Frillish has STAB potential for four out of its five moves

Although Frillish is an average fighter in Pokemon GO, it still has numerous moves with the Same Type of Attack Bonus (STAB) potential in its move pool. Four of its five moves are STAB compatible, making it an extremely dangerous pick in its power range. The Pocket Monster has two powerful Fast Moves and three of the strongest Charged Moves in its category.

Frillish offers several choices for Fast Moves, and Bubble is a great option among them. This Water-type attack deals 12 damage and produces 14 energy in Pokemon GO. This move cools down in just 1.2 seconds.

The Fast Move Bubble is more effective during rainy weather, especially when battling Fire, Ground, and Rock-type Pokemon. It also has STAB potential, which means it can cause extra damage when utilized by Frillish.

Hex is Frillish’s Ghost-type Fast Move that deals 10 damage and generates 16 energy. It has a rapid cooldown period of 1.2 seconds, and Fog weather boosts its performance. Due to its type advantage, the move deals increased damage to Ghost and Psychic-type Pocket Monsters. On top of that, this move also has STAB potential due to the Ghost-type attribute of the Pokemon.

Ominous Wind is a Ghost-type Charged Move that requires 33 energy and inflicts 50 damage on its opponents in battle. It has a 2.3-second cooldown, and its effectiveness increases during Fog weather. As the move shares an identical type to the monster, it benefits from STAB potential. It can cause extra damage to Ghost and Psychic-type monsters.

Night Shade is a Ghost-type Charge Move that costs 50 energy and can inflicts 60 damage. It has a 2.6-second cooldown, and its effectiveness is enhanced by Fog weather in Pokemon GO. Additionally, this move can cause extra damage to Ghost and Psychic-type monsters and has STAB potential.

Ice Beam is an Ice-type Charged Move in Pokemon GO that deals 90 damage and costs 50 energy in the game. The Charged Move has a 3.3-second cooldown time, and its performance is further boosted by snowy weather. It deals increased damage to Dragon, Flying, Grass, and Ground-type monsters, but the move doesn't have STAB potential.

Talking about its best moveset, it is a combination of the Fast Move Bubble and Charged Move Ominous Wind, which inflicts a combined DPS of 5.89 in battles. This is beautifully complemented by its well-distributed stats spread. The monster boasts 115 Attack Power, 134 Defense Power, and 146 Stamina power in the game.

