Pokemon GO Nidoqueen raid guide: Best counters, weaknesses, & more

During the 2023 Valentine's Day event in Pokemon GO, Nidoqueen, the female equivalent of the drill monster Nidoking, will be one of the 3-star Raid Bosses that trainers can battle. The Pocket Monster boasts average stats in the game, but it gets further boosted as a capable Tier 3 Raid Boss, so one must thoroughly prepare.

Many trainers are super excited about the Valentine’s Day event since it brings out big names and rewards. Pokemon GO trainers can also get their hands on a Shiny Nidoran in this event, the critter's wild spawn rate has been boosted, and it is shiny compatible.

Although that is the case, there is no availability for Shiny Nidoqueen. That said, it is one of the biggest events in the game, and below is everything you need to know about Nidoqueen as a Tier 3 Raid Boss.

Pokemon GO Nidoqueen's weaknesses and raid strategy

Nidoqueen is a dual-typed Poison and Ground fighter with a maximum CP of 2812 in Pokemon GO. It has an average stat spread, consisting of 180 Attack, 173 Defense, and 207 Stamina, and these numbers and CP get further boosted as Tier 3 Raid Boss.

The average amount of attack stat proves its lack of power, but its relatively high stamina somewhat makes it a tank. Any trainer needs to consider its boosted stamina as a Raid Boss before encountering the monster.

Like her male counterpart, Nidoqueen is both resistant and vulnerable to the same elements as Nidoking. The Pokemon is strong against Electric, Poison, Bug, Fairy, Fighting, and Rock-type moves but weak against Ground, Water, Ice, and Psychic-type attacks. Therefore, it's recommended to avoid using Pokemon or moves that Gallade can easily resist, and instead focus on exploiting its weaknesses.

Using Pocket Monsters with moves of the same type as their attribute will receive the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) effect, which can cause increased damage to Nidoqueen. This is because in Pokemon GO the STAB effect aligns with its weaknesses for that type. Exploiting its vulnerabilities ensures heavy damage to the Raid Boss and boosts the chances of winning.

Pokemon GO Nidoqueen's best counters

By thoroughly comprehending its strengths and weaknesses, Pokemon GO trainers can aim to defeat Nidoqueen in a solo raid. This requires a powerful lineup comprising of strong counters that excel in exploiting its weaknesses and use fewer moves it can resist. Below we have listed several monsters that can cause significant damage to this Raid Boss.

Metagross : Zen Headbutt and Psychic

: Zen Headbutt and Psychic Alakazam : Confusion and Psychic

: Confusion and Psychic Rhyperior : Mud-Slap and Earthquake

: Mud-Slap and Earthquake Excadrill : Mud-Slap and Earthquake

: Mud-Slap and Earthquake Garchomp : Mud Shot and Earth Power

: Mud Shot and Earth Power Espeon : Confusion and Psychic

: Confusion and Psychic Mamoswine : Mud-Slap and Avalanche

: Mud-Slap and Avalanche Galarian Darmanitan : Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb

: Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb Swampert : Mud Shot and Hydro Cannon

: Mud Shot and Hydro Cannon Gardevoir : Confusion and Psychic

: Confusion and Psychic Gallade: Confusion and Psychic

Valentine's Day Nidoqueen raids can be easily conquered if a few trainers band together or a solo player has a team of powerful counters. Making use of the above counters and aligning their strongest moves and attacks with STAB potential will ensure victory.

There are several other monsters besides those that are lined up. Pokemon GO trainers must use the most capable ones in their roster and not underestimate Nidoqueen even though it has an average stats spread.

