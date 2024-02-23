Pokemon GO Origin Forme Giratina raid guide: Best counters & weaknesses

An Origin Forme Giratina raid guide for Pokemon GO is important to help you defeat this insanely strong Ghost- and Dragon-type beast in the ongoing raids. Origin Forme Giratina is currently available in 5-star legendary raids. You can participate in these raids till Monday, February 26, 2024, 10 am local time.

This article will discuss the top counters for Origin Giratina and its best moveset and weaknesses so that you can build your raid party accordingly.

Origin Forme Giratina’s strengths and weaknesses in Pokemon GO

Giratina Origin in the anime (Image via TPC)

Being a Ghost- and Dragon-type beast in Pokemon GO, the legendary monster is vulnerable to the following elemental typing:

Dark

Dragon

Fairy

Ghost

Ice

This legendary beast is strong against the following elemental typings:

Ghost

Psychic

Dragon

So, avoid taking creatures that belong to Ghost, Psychic, and Dragon elemental typings, as Origin Forme Giratina can defeat them easily.

What are the best monsters to counter Origin Forme Giratina in Pokemon GO?

These are the recommended counters to use against Giratina Origin in the ongoing raids:

Mega Rayquaza with Dragon Tail as the Fast move and Outrage as the Charged move.

with Dragon Tail as the Fast move and Outrage as the Charged move. Mega Tyranitar with Bite as the Fast move and Brutal Swing as the Charged move.

with Bite as the Fast move and Brutal Swing as the Charged move. Mega Garchomp with Dragon Tail as the Fast move and Outrage as the Charged move.

with Dragon Tail as the Fast move and Outrage as the Charged move. Shadow Tyranitar with Bite as the Fast move and Brutal Swing as the Charged move.

with Bite as the Fast move and Brutal Swing as the Charged move. Mega Gengar with Lick as the Fast move and Shadow Ball as the Charged move.

with Lick as the Fast move and Shadow Ball as the Charged move. Shadow Salamence with Dragon Tail as the Fast move and Outrage as the Charged move.

with Dragon Tail as the Fast move and Outrage as the Charged move. Shadow Garchomp with Dragon Tail as the Fast move and Outrage as the Charged move.

with Dragon Tail as the Fast move and Outrage as the Charged move. Mega Salamence with Dragon Tail as the Fast move and Outrage as the Charged move.

with Dragon Tail as the Fast move and Outrage as the Charged move. Shadow Dragonite with Dragon Tail as the Fast move and Outrage as the Charged move.

with Dragon Tail as the Fast move and Outrage as the Charged move. Mega Latios with Dragon Breath as the Fast move and Dragon Claw as the Charged move.

with Dragon Breath as the Fast move and Dragon Claw as the Charged move. Mega Banette with Shadow Claw as the Fast move and Shadow Ball as the Charged move.

with Shadow Claw as the Fast move and Shadow Ball as the Charged move. Shadow Mewtwo with Psycho Cut as the Fast move and Shadow Ball as the Charged move.

with Psycho Cut as the Fast move and Shadow Ball as the Charged move. Mega Gardevoir with Charm as the Fast move and Dazzling Gleam as the Charged move.

with Charm as the Fast move and Dazzling Gleam as the Charged move. Shadow Chandelure with Hex as the Fast move and Shadow Ball as the Charged move.

with Hex as the Fast move and Shadow Ball as the Charged move. Shadow Mamoswine with Powder Snow as the Fast move and Avalanche as the Charged move.

with Powder Snow as the Fast move and Avalanche as the Charged move. Shadow Weavile with Snarl as the Fast move and Avalanche as the Charged move.

with Snarl as the Fast move and Avalanche as the Charged move. Primal Groudon with Dragon Tail as the Fast move and Precipice Blades as the Charged move.

with Dragon Tail as the Fast move and Precipice Blades as the Charged move. Mega Houndoom with Snarl as the Fast move and Foul Play as the Charged move.

with Snarl as the Fast move and Foul Play as the Charged move. Shadow Latios with Dragon Breath as the Fast move and Dragon Claw as the Charged move.

with Dragon Breath as the Fast move and Dragon Claw as the Charged move. Tyranitar with Bite as the Fast move and Brutal Swing as the Charged move.

with Bite as the Fast move and Brutal Swing as the Charged move. Shadow Gengar with Lick as the Fast move and Shadow Ball as the Charged move.

with Lick as the Fast move and Shadow Ball as the Charged move. Salamence with Dragon Tail as the Fast move and Outrage as the Charged move.

Best Mega/Primal Pokemon to use in Origin Forme Giratina 5-star raids in Pokemon GO

Girana Origin in the main series game (Image via TPC)

Mega Rayquaza

Mega Tyranitar

Mega Garchomp

Mega Gengar

Mega Salamence

Mega Latios

Mega Banette

Mega Gardevoir

Origin Forme Giratina’s moveset as a raid boss in Pokemon GO

Shiny Giratina Origin (Image via TPC)

As a five-star Legendary raid boss, Origin Forme Giratina can have the following movesets:

Shadow Claw as the Fast move along with Shadow Force as the Charged move

Dragon Tail as the Fast move along with Shadow Force as the Charged move

Shadow Claw as the Fast move along with Shadow Ball as the Charged move

Dragon Tail as the Fast move along with Shadow Ball as the Charged move

Shadow Claw as the Fast move along with Dragon Pulse as the Charged move

Dragon Tail as the Fast move along with Dragon Pulse as the Charged move

Shadow Claw as the Fast move along with Ominous Wind as the Charged move

Dragon Tail as the Fast move along with Ominous Wind as the Charged move

Catch Combat Power (CP) of Origin Forme Giratina in Pokemon GO

This monster will have the following catch CPs:

Weather boosted: 2,523 CP to 2,631 CP at level 25 with foggy or windy boost

2,523 CP to 2,631 CP at level 25 with foggy or windy boost Non-weather boosted: 2,018 CP to 2,105 CP at level 20

Origin Forme Giratina stats:

Base attack: 189

189 Base defense: 159

Can you solo defeat Origin Forme Giratina in Pokemon GO?

Giratina Origin can be defeated even if you are the only one attacking it in a raid. Owing to its low attack and defense stats, you can whittle down this five-star legendary raid boss with high-level counters in your Pokemon GO raid party.