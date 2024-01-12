Pokemon Go Pikachu’s Indonesia Journey: Date, shiny debut, and more

Pokemon GO's "Pikachu's Indonesia Journey" is the latest entry in Niantic's Air Adventures collaboration that aims to create travel memories for fans. The journey begins March 2-3, 2024, in Bali, Indonesia, and promises increased shiny Pokemon chances, new costumed creatures (and shiny variants for them), new Special Research tasks, and much more.

Players can currently purchase tickets for this Pokemon GO event for the price of 150,000 Indonesian Rupiah (IDR) or the equivalent in their country (roughly $9.64 USD as a parallel). Without a ticket, players cannot participate. However, some trainers may be willing to travel to Bali to participate in Pikachu's Indonesia Journey and earn all the rewards and benefits.

Breaking down Pikachu's Indonesia Journey in Pokemon GO

Event features

Mega Latios and Latias and their base forms will be returning for this Pokemon GO event (Image via Niantic)

Pokemon GO players willing to purchase a ticket and travel to Bali for Pikachu's Indonesia Journey can reap the reward of several features. Regardless of what trainers enjoy doing, they likely have plenty of features in this event, from raiding to catching costumed Pokemon to completing research.

The following features will be available when Pokemon GO's Pikachu's Indonesia Journey begins:

Exclusive Field and Special Research - A new Special Research story will be available to undertake for rewards. Additionally, Pokestops can be spun for event-exclusive Field Research tasks and rewards.

- A new Special Research story will be available to undertake for rewards. Additionally, Pokestops can be spun for event-exclusive Field Research tasks and rewards. A New Collector Challenge - Trainers can complete this challenge to help level up their Elite Collector Medal.

- Trainers can complete this challenge to help level up their Elite Collector Medal. New Photobomb Pokemon - Players should take plenty of snapshots while in Bali, as Latios and Latias might just surprise them if they do.

- Players should take plenty of snapshots while in Bali, as Latios and Latias might just surprise them if they do. Increased Shiny Pokemon Rates - Every featured Pokemon in Pikachu's Indonesian Journey will have the appearance rate of its shiny variant boosted throughout the event.

- Every featured Pokemon in Pikachu's Indonesian Journey will have the appearance rate of its shiny variant boosted throughout the event. Location Cards - Trainers with a valid ticket who tackle in-person Mega Raids during the event have a chance of obtaining a Location Card for Bali after catching Latios or Latias.

Moreover, Pokemon GO players in Bali on March 2-3, 2024, can enjoy some of the event without a ticket. Trainers without tickets can take snapshots to encounter photobombs from a batik shirt-wearing Pikachu and Chatot.

Featured Pokemon

Kanto's starters will be featured in Pikachu's Indonesia Journey in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Pikachu's Indonesia Journey will signal the first appearance of two new costumed Pikachu variants and their respective shinies: Flying Pikachu with red, gold, black, and white balloons, as well as Pikachu wearing a batik shirt. However, this is only the beginning, as many other Pokemon and their shiny variants are available to encounter and capture in the wild and in raids.

The full list of featured Pokemon for Pikachu's Indonesia Journey is as follows. Keep in mind that all of their shiny forms can be found at increased rates:

Wild Pokemon

Bulbasaur

Charmander

Squirtle

Charizard

Flying Pikachu with Multicolored Balloons

Flying Pikachu with Red/Black/Gold/White Balloons

Batik Shirt Pikachu

Jigglypuff

Oddish

Magikarp

Gyarados

Eevee

Aipom

Gligar

Mantine

Drifloon

Chatot

Finneon

Skrelp

Noibat

Raids

1-Star Raids - Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle

- Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle 3-Star Raids - Charizard, Gyarados, Dragonite

- Charizard, Gyarados, Dragonite Mega Raids - Mega Latios, Mega Latias

Rare Pokemon Attacks

Five Pokemon can receive rare Charged Attacks during this event (Image via Niantic)

Pokemon GO players who evolve the Kanto region's starters to their final forms during Pikachu's Indonesia Journey will be able to receive powerful Charged Moves in return. Moreover, catching Latios and Latias during the event will reward players with two strong Charged Attacks unique to the two legendary creatures.

Charged Attacks available during the event

Evolve Charmeleon into Charizard - Blast Burn

- Blast Burn Evolve Wartortle into Blastoise - Hydro Cannon

- Hydro Cannon Evolve Ivysaur into Venusaur - Frenzy Plant

- Frenzy Plant Catch Latios - Luster Purge

- Luster Purge Catch Latias - Mist Ball

Miscellaneous event bonuses

In addition to the rewards and catchable 'mons in this event, trainers can look forward to the following bonuses during the date and time listed on their ticket:

Up to three Special Trades can be made

Incense (excluding Daily Adventure Incense) will have its duration prolonged to eight hours

Spinning gym photo discs will reward trainers with up to six additional Raid Passes

Team GO Rocket balloons will appear more frequently on the map

Buddy Pokemon may find a paper airplane souvenir

Additionally, Pokemon GO trainers, with or without an event ticket, can open gifts and spin Pokestops to collect Pikachu's Indonesia Journey-themed stickers to send to friends.

In-person locations worth checking out

Two locations in Bali will be celebrating this Pokemon GO event along with fans (Image via Niantic)

Pokemon GO trainers trekking through Bali can visit two locations that have been reserved as special during the event. Each location will be holding its own Pokemon-themed celebrations, so they may be worth players checking out if they have the time. The two spots are as follows:

Kawasan Lapangan Puputan Margarana, Niti Mandala Denpasar - Based in the heart of Bali, Pokemon GO players can take in the Balinese architecture of the Bajra Sandhi and enjoy the greenery and Pokemon decorations on-site.

- Based in the heart of Bali, Pokemon GO players can take in the Balinese architecture of the Bajra Sandhi and enjoy the greenery and Pokemon decorations on-site. Living World Denpasar - Bali's newest and largest mall will play host to trainers during the event. Multiple Pokemon activities are offered, including Pokemon TCG Academia, in case players are Pokemon TCG card collectors or aficionados as well.

With March 2-3 being a little while away, trainers still have plenty of content to enjoy in the meantime. In that light, it might not be a bad idea to check out the remaining Pokemon GO January 2024 events before February brings its own brand of entertainment.

Poll : Will you be traveling to Bali for Pikachu's Indonesia Journey in Pokemon GO? Yes No 0 votes