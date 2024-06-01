Pokemon GO player complains about Niantic "gatekeeping" Mega Rayquaza

Mega Rayquaza is set to arrive in Pokemon GO this June. However, many players have begun to notice a small issue with how Niantic is handling this beloved Mega Evolution's return. Once again, the developer is opting to stick to the Elite Raid system that the community has been very vocal about despising.

With Mega Rayquaza being present for almost the entirety of the in-person GO Fest events, some trainers feel Niantic is gatekeeping the creature from those who are willing to spend money to travel across the world and pay for their venue tickets.

One player on the game's subreddit (u/Entire_Pineapple4732) rhetorically asked:

"It was handed out in masses during GO Fest, but now it is gatekeeped behind Elite Raids?"

The issue with Pokemon GO Elite Raids is that they can only be attended in person. This means players who want to use Remote Raid Passes to compete in these battles with friends cannot do so. This also means those in rural areas need to coordinate their raids with friends since the game has dwindled in player numbers among lesser populated communities.

The only people who will be able to realistically obtain a Mega Rayquaza are those who live in dense, urban settings or those who cheat and spoof to a location of this raid to either attempt it with friends or other random players.

Since spoofing in Pokemon GO can lead to the player losing their account, this method is ill-advised.

"So my chances of me getting this Rayquaza entirely depends on whether the tourists are in town and play pokemon go and actually do the raid. Yeah I’m doomed!," wrote Redditor Neenoorr.

Another user on the subreddit pointed out that Mega Rayquaza requires 400 Mega Energy to acquire. With each Elite Raid giving between 60 and 90 Mega Energy, players will need to complete at least five of these fights before they can obtain one. This is a big issue, considering the strict time limit to this occurrence.

Mega Rayquaza will only appear from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM on June 29, 2024, and then again from 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM. This only gives trainers two total hours to both find and defeat at least five Mega Rayquaza Raid Bosses.

Keep in mind that players will need a raid group to coordinate with since Mega Rayquaza be impossible to take down solo.

"If there was ever a reason for me to buy raid passes it was this mon. Guess not lol," said Redditor Chardan001

Overall, a lot of players are disappointed by how Niantic is choosing to handle the return of such a beloved Legendary Pokemon.

How to get Mega Rayquaza in Pokemon GO

Mega Rayquaza will be available through raids during its Elite Raid period and the Pokemon GO Fest 2024 event (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Players still have quite the wait ahead of them until they will get to see Mega Rayquaza again. It is set to come back on June 29, 2024, through an incredibly limited Elite Raid run. As mentioned prior, it will first appear from noon to 1:00 PM and then from 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM.

Since it requires 400 Mega Energy to Mega Evolve from a regular Rayquaza, trainers will need to grind a fair amount of these Raid Battles before they are able to add one to their collection.