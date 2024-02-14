What are Elite Raids in Pokemon GO and how to join them?

Elite Raids in Pokemon GO represent the pinnacle of cooperative gameplay, offering a rigorous challenge that demands the best from trainers. Unlike their standard counterparts, these Raids summon powerful Legendary or Mythical Pokemon as bosses, necessitating a well-coordinated team effort to emerge victorious.

In this article, we will delve into the realm of these elite experiences, offering a comprehensive guide and advice on how to join these esteemed battles.

What are Elite Raids in Pokemon GO?

Elite Raids in the game (image via The Pokemon Company)

Elite Raids in Pokemon GO are not your everyday Raid Battles. They offer a distinct challenge that distinguishes them from standard Raid Battles, primarily because of their more formidable opponents. Consequently, the reward for overcoming these challenges is the opportunity to capture these powerful and rare Legendaries.

Adding to their allure is their limited availability; An Elite Raid Egg shows up on top of a Gym with a 24-hour countdown to let players know an elite boss is coming. But once it hatches, the Raid Boss is only there for a short time – precisely 30 minutes. This limited window adds a sense of urgency and rarity to the encounter, making it a sought-after event for dedicated Trainers.

Moreover, Elite Raids emphasize the game's social and communal aspects. Unlike regular Raids, participation in these Raids requires a physical presence at the Gym location, reinforcing the game's aim to encourage outdoor activity and real-world interactions among players.

This requirement means that Remote Raid Passes in Pokemon GO cannot be used, making these Raids all the more exclusive.

Beyond the chance to catch the Elite Raid Boss, participants are also rewarded with exclusive items and a chance to encounter increased spawns around the Gym, further enhancing the overall gameplay experience and making success in these Elite encounters an accomplishment.

How to join Elite Raids in Pokemon GO

Incarnate Forme Enamorus in Elite Raids (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Joining an Elite Raid requires preparation and awareness. Follow these steps to ensure you're ready for the challenge:

Stay Informed: Keep an eye on Pokemon GO's updates and community forums for news on upcoming Elite encounters. Information such as the featured Pokemon and schedule is crucial for planning. Gather a Team: The difficulty of these Raids necessitates teamwork. Connect with friends, local Trainers or community groups to form a strong raiding party. Locate the Raid: Use the game's map to identify Gyms with an active Elite Raid Egg or a Raid Boss, indicated by a special purple aura. Arrive at the Gym: Since these Raids are in-person events, make your way to the Gym before the Raid starts. The 30-minute window offers a short timeframe to defeat the boss, so make sure to arrive before the scheduled hatch. Battle and Catch: With your team assembled, challenge the Raid Boss using effective counters and strategies.

Special Elite Raid in Pokemon GO: Incarnate Forme Enamorus

A highlight for Trainers is the debut of Incarnate Forme Enamorus in Pokemon GO Elite Raids, adding a new challenge and opportunity to capture this unique Fairy and Flying-type Pokemon from the Hisui region. Here are listed the dates and times to participate:

Wednesday, February 14, 2024: Battles available at 12 pm, 1 pm, 5 pm, and 6 pm local time.

With a Boss CP of 55,692, Incarnate Forme Enamorus promises an epic battle that will require your best effort and team coordination. Additionally, players will be rewarded with an increased spawn of different Flying- and Fairy-types around the gym once the raid is completed.

Elite Raids are a test of skill, strategy, and teamwork, offering an exciting aspect of Pokemon GO that brings communities together. Prepare your teams, join forces with fellow Trainers, and brace yourself for the thrill of Elite Raid Battles.

