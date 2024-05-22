Pokemon GO player shares funny meme on Bounsweet's hitbox and excellent throws

Bounsweet's recent Pokemon GO Community Day has customarily brought the playerbase together once again, uniting under the love of collecting the game's namesake Pocket Monsters. However, for whatever reason, many trainers have reported instances of an odd visual bug that causes inconsistencies when catching Bounsweet.

Some players have taken to Reddit to share their experience with this hitbox issue during Bounsweet's Community Day. This has culminated in a post that many users flocked to in order to express their thoughts on the bug.

Original poster RedWarrior42 shared their thoughts on the matter through a meme, asking if any other players managed to land an excellent throw on a Bounsweet during the Community Day.

Excellent throws are made when players land their Poke Ball of choice in the center of the inner circle at its smallest size margin. These throws result in a noticeably higher capture rate, so landing many can save lots of Poke Balls during long-time play sessions.

However, this Bounsweet hitbox issue has led to many fans wasting more Poke Balls than they should to catch their fill. Given the community reaction, this may not be a player issue but rather a bug within Pokemon GO itself.

On paper, catching Bounsweet in Pokemon GO should be pretty straightforward. It is a small, round berry creature that should fit perfectly the game’s catch reticle. Outside of instances where it would attack or jump at the player, it should not be difficult to catch the Pocket Monster during its Community Day event.

While many trainers are reportedly having the same issue, some have stated otherwise, claiming that they hit multiple excellent throws without even trying.

Redditor RockyDify said:

"I was aiming for greats because of a research task and managed to hit most of them."

Meanwhile user i4c8e9 commented:

"I landed a lot of excellent throws. None on purpose. The difference between an excellent throw and missing is about 1 pixel. I would miss 3 or 4 completely. Then randomly land an excellent throw in the exact spot that was missing before."

This could be a case of collective player skill issues, but with the overwhelming majority on the post sharing similar experiences, it is unclear.

To give the struggling players the benefit of the doubt, Pokemon GO is infamous for its large number of bugs despite its many years of receiving constant updates. With this in mind, it would not be too farfetched to believe that the game has a bug relating to the hitbox of certain creatures, with Bounsweet's simply being the most apparent due to the recent event.

There are some ways trainers can improve their strategy when it comes to catching Pokemon. If they find themselves going against a Pocket Monster with a glitched hitbox, it is important to adapt to this development and deploy a few alternate techniques.

How to catch Pokemon better in Pokemon GO

There are a few ways players can go about adding multipliers to their catch odds (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Throwing curveballs is a common technique most intermediate and veteran trainers use when catching Pokemon. By flicking the Poke Ball with a slight curve, players can throw it with an increased catch rate, with the downside of being a bit more difficult to aim. However, landing this technique becomes much easier with consistent practice.

The capture reticle can also be a bit misleading for newer players. The bonus players receive from landing shots in the smaller-sized inner circle matters a lot less for most of the creatures in Pokemon GO.

While excellent throws make catching Legendary Pokemon much easier, they matter a lot less for common spawns like Pidgey or Bounsweet.