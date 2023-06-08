Pokemon GO player shares hilarious Exeggutor glitch

Any experienced Pokemon GO player will know that the mobile title is no stranger to having its fair share of glitches and graphical bugs. While this does leave the quality of the game feeling inconsistent, these graphical mishaps also allow for some lighthearted moments. Thankfully, these occurrences often make their way to the game's subreddit to be discussed by the community.

The only thing that can make most of these graphical bugs funnier is having them impact one of the most comical creatures in the game's catchable roster. Alolan Exeggutor is known for its rather silly design, making it the favorite of the monsters from the sunny paradise of Alola.

One user on the Pokemon GO subreddit shared the perfect moment a hilarious graphic glitch affected the beloved long-necked tree dragon from Alola. As one could imagine, this is one of the rare glitches in the mobile game that end up being a funny slip-up rather than an annoying hindrance.

Reddit reacts to Pokemon GO's Alolan Exeggutor visual bug

Redditor u/Treebalm posted a screenshot from their recent encounter with an Alolan Exeggutor on the Pokemon GO subreddit. It would appear that a graphical error occurred at the start of the encounter, freezing the poor tree in the first frame of its encounter animation. Since the creature is so tall, the far-leaning first frame of the animation gives it the appearance of having a comically large head.

Since it is stuck in such a surprising animation, many feel as though this is a rare occurrence of a Pokemon jumpscare. Getting so up close and personal with such a large creature was surely a surprise to the trainer who found this monster in the wild. Judging by the reactions on the subreddit, it can be confirmed that the glitch was not exclusive to this one player.

u/Astrova95 claims to have run into this very same glitch when they encountered their first Alolan Exeggutor. Having multiple reports of the incident, it can be confirmed that this particular visual bug is an issue with Pokemon GO itself rather than how the user's device interacted with the app.

Although this seems like a very obscure issue, it makes sense when observed more carefully. Alolan Exeggutor is the largest creature to appear in encounters, so much so that the creature's entire body does not appear when attempting to capture it. With this in mind, having a mobile game process the sheer scale of the model is likely resulting in some issues.

Thankfully, this glitch was just a graphical mishap in Pokemon GO and did not crash the poster's device or prevent them from capturing this Alolan Exeggutor. This leaves the instance as nothing more than a funny error rather than an annoying nuisance that prevented them from completing their Pokedex.

Since this has been determined to be an issue with how the Alolan Exeggutor model loads in Pokemon GO, it would be safe to assume that this glitch will be patched out at a later date. Although great for quality control, it is a shame that players will no longer be able to find this distortion of Alolan Exeggutor.

