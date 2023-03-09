Pokemon GO Alolan Exeggutor guide (March 2023): Best counters, weaknesses, and more

As part of Pokemon GO's Festival of Colors event, Alolan Exeggutor has appeared as a three-star raid boss. While the original Exeggutor is a Grass/Psychic-type species, this variant is a Grass/Dragon-type instead.

Three-star raid bosses are something of an intermediary tier between the easier entities in Pokemon GO and the more difficult ones that trainers can encounter. In Alolan Exeggutor's case, it should be fairly straightforward to defeat this creature, whether players are going solo or have a team of trainers alongside them. Gamers will want to counter Alolan Exeggutor with high CP and high IV stat Pokemon and use the right moves to deal super effective damage to it.

The good news is that there is a wide range of moves in Pokemon GO that can be used against Alolan Exeggutor when it's a raid boss.

Recommended counters to defeat Alolan Exeggutor in Pokemon GO

Ice-type like Glaceon can deal some serious damage to Alolan Exeggutor in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

As a Grass/Dragon-type Pokemon, Alolan Exeggutor is weak to six elemental move types: Bug, Dragon, Fairy, Flying, Ice, and Poison-type. Ice-type attacks, in particular, are incredibly effective. This is because Alolan Exeggutor is both Grass and Dragon-type, both of which are weak to such moves. However, if Pokemon GO players don't have Ice-types at the ready, they shouldn't shy away from exploiting this boss' other weaknesses.

Top Pokemon counters to Alolan Exeggutor

Galarian Darmanitan

Glaceon

Weavile

Mamoswine

Jynx

Vanilluxe

Avalugg

Beartic

Kyurem

Articuno

Aurorus

Hisuian Avalugg

Salamence

Rayquaza

Cloyster

Mr. Rime

Walrein

Abomasnow

Regice

Dialga

Pheromosa

Zekrom

Palkia

Dragonite

Alolan Ninetales

Moltres

Alolan Sandslash

Nihilego

Reshiram

Top move counters to Alolan Exeggutor

Ice Fang

Avalanche

Ice Shard

Powder Snow

Frost Breath

Blizzard

Ice Punch

Dragon Breath

Weather Ball (Ice)

Dragon Tail

Outrage

Icicle Spear

Draco Meteor

Bug Bite

Bug Buzz

Wing Attack

Sky Attack

Poison Jab

Sludge Bomb

As a three-star raid boss, it won't be able to sustain as much damage as its higher-tier counterparts. Additionally, while this creature will certainly be more lethal than an Alolan Exeggutor that players encounter in other PvE formats or in PvP, it shouldn't inflict particularly large amounts of damage.

However, trainers battling Alolan Exeggutor, in general, should use caution when countering it with Dragon-type Pokemon. This is because it can potentially counter Dragon-types with attacks like Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor, and Dragon Pulse.

Regardless, with the right counters in play, Alolan Exeggutor should fall relatively quickly in Pokemon GO raids. Once it faints, all that's left to do is collect the raid rewards and catch this creature. Trainers won't lack the opportunity to do so either, as there are still six days left in the Festival of Colors before it concludes.

When this event ends, Alolan Exeggutor will likely rotate out of the raid boss lineup for some time. However, it will return at some point in the future, as many such entities often do.

For Pokemon GO players who wish to use this Alolan Pokemon in battles, they'll want to be conscious of its weaknesses. Overall, this three-star boss can be a decent niche addition to a player's battle party.

