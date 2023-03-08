Pokemon GO Festival of Colors 2023 Field Research: All tasks and rewards

Pokemon GO's Festival of Colors 2023 not only features an event-exclusive Collection Challenge for players to enjoy but also brings themed Field Research tasks and rewards for trainers to dive into. The celebration is gradually going live around the world, and we already know what Field Research tasks and rewards await players.

The Festival of Colors 2023 marks the debut of Mega Medicham, which will be available as a Raid boss in Mega Raids. It will also see the first appearance of Bruxish, who will be available both as a wild spawn and a One-Star Raid boss. Meanwhile, Five-Star Raids will be occupied by the Generation II Legendary Pokemon Ho-Oh.

This article contains all the available information about the Festival of Colors 2023-themed Field Research tasks and rewards in Pokemon GO.

Everything you need to know about the Festival of Colors 2023 Field Research tasks and rewards in Pokemon GO

The Festival of Colors 2023 event will run from March 8, 2023, at 10:00 am to Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at 8:00 pm local time. This provides trainers around the world with almost a week to participate in the celebrations of color in-game.

The official announcement stated that the Festival of Colors 2023 will feature event-themed Field Research tasks in Pokemon GO. The available tasks and their possible rewards are as follows:

Catch 15 Pokemon - Alolan Grimer (shiny encounter will be available) [Min CP - 548 & Max CP - 589]

Catch five different species of Pokemon - Castform (shiny encounter will be available), Castform {Sunny} (shiny encounter will be available), Castform {Rainy} (shiny encounter will be available), Castform {Snowy} (shiny encounter will be available) [Min CP - 656 & Max CP - 699]

Catch eight different species of Pokemon - Burmy {Plant} (shiny encounter will be available), Burmy {Sandy} (shiny encounter will be available), Burmy {Trash} (shiny encounter will be available) [Min CP - 185 & Max CP - 209]

Catch 10 different species of Pokemon - Oricorio (shiny encounter will be available) [Min CP - 948 & Max CP - 1000]

Pokemon GO players need to keep in mind that the style of Oricorio that they may encounter depends on the region they are in when they catch the Pocket Monster. According to Leek Duck, the distinctions are as follows:

Oricorio (Balle Style) - In the region of Europe, the Middle East, and Africa

Oricorio (Pom-Pom Style) - In the region of The Americas

Oricorio (Pa'u Style) - In the region of Africa, Asia, Pacific and Caribbean Islands

Oricorio (Sensu Style) - In the Asia-Pacific region

Apart from the event-themed Field Research tasks and their rewards, the Festival of Colors 2023 also brings an event-exclusive Collection Challenge. The rewards for the latter include 20000 XP and a Lure Module upon completion.

The raid schedule for the event will run as follows:

One-Star Raids: Espurr (shiny encounter available), Rockruff (shiny encounter available), Mareanie, Bruxish

Espurr (shiny encounter available), Rockruff (shiny encounter available), Mareanie, Bruxish Three-Star Raids: Exeggutor, Alolan Exeggutor (shiny encounter available), Cryogonal, Druddigon (shiny encounter available)

Exeggutor, Alolan Exeggutor (shiny encounter available), Cryogonal, Druddigon (shiny encounter available) Five-Star Raids: Ho-Oh (shiny encounter available)

Ho-Oh (shiny encounter available) Mega-Star Raids: Mega Medicham (shiny encounter available)

Furthermore, trainers in India will enjoy special bonuses on top of global event bonuses. The event will also bring new avatar items, such as the Color Throw Pose, that will be available for purchase in the in-game shop.

