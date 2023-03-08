Pokemon GO Festival of Colors 2023 Collection Challenge: All tasks and rewards

Pokemon GO's Festival of Colors 2023 is slowly going live worldwide, with trainers eagerly waiting to dive into the celebrations. The occasion will mark the debuts of Medicham's mega-evolved form and the Gnash Teeth Pokemon Bruxish. It will also feature an event-exclusive Collection Challenge for players to engage in.

Pokemon GO has consistently been updated with new events and additions to sustain the hype and excitement surrounding the game since it debuted in 2016. However, Niantic recently faced the ire of the community for the issues with the GO Tour: Hoenn event and the lackluster offerings of Season 10: Rising Heroes.

This article lists all available information for the Festival of Colors 2023 Collection Challenge, its tasks, and rewards.

Everything you need to know about the Festival of Colors 2023 Collection Challenge in Pokemon GO

According to the official announcement, the Festival of Colors 2023 event will commence on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at 10:00 am local time. It will continue until Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at 8:00 pm local time. This gives trainers worldwide enough time to engage and participate in everything the event offers.

While the requirements and tasks of the Collection Challenge were not revealed when the event was first announced, Niantic stated that players will receive 20000 XP and a Lure Module upon completing it.

The tasks and rewards for the Festival of Colors 2023 Collection Challenge are as follows:

Festival of Colors 2023 Collection Challenge

Catch a Koffing

Catch a Stunky

Catch a Wobbuffet

Catch a Natu

Catch a Shuckle

Catch a Paras

Catch a Krabby

Catch a Bruxish

Catch a Burmy (Plant)

Catch a Burmy (Sandy)

Catch a Burmy (Trash)

Catch a Mothim

Rewards: 20000 XP, 1 Lure Module

As mentioned above, Mega Medicham and Bruxish will be making their first appearance in Pokemon GO with the Festival of Colors 2023. While a shiny variant of Medicham can be encountered by trainers, shiny Bruxish will not be available at this event.

Mega Medicham will appear in Mega Raids, while Bruxish will appear in One-Star Raids and as wild spawns.

The raid schedule for the event is as follows:

One-Star Raids: Espurr (shiny encounter is available), Rockruff (shiny encounter is available), Mareanie, Bruxish

Espurr (shiny encounter is available), Rockruff (shiny encounter is available), Mareanie, Bruxish Three-Star Raids: Exeggutor, Alolan Exeggutor (shiny encounter is available), Cryogonal, Druddigon (shiny encounter is available)

Exeggutor, Alolan Exeggutor (shiny encounter is available), Cryogonal, Druddigon (shiny encounter is available) Five-Star Raids: Ho-Oh (shiny encounter is available)

Ho-Oh (shiny encounter is available) Mega-Star Raids: Mega Medicham (shiny encounter is available)

Pokemon GO's Festival of Colors 2023 will feature a variety of event bonuses, such as Lure Modules that last for three hours when activated during the occasion. AR snapshots will also have a chance of encountering Shiny Smeargle, and Friendship levels will increase at 2x the usual rate.

Additionally, Pokemon GO trainers in India will receive bonuses like 2x Catch XP, a special set of wild Pocket Monsters appearing more frequently, and a chance to catch Unown G and Unown O upon completing Field Research tasks.

Pokemon GO having region-specific benefits is no surprise, given that Niantic recently revealed the debut of Hawlucha in-game (it is only available in Mexico).

