Pokemon GO Mega Medicham raid guide (March 2023): Best counters, weaknesses, and more

Beginning on March 8, 2023, Pokemon GO's Festival of Colors event will be underway. This year's event will last for a total of six days and will end on March 14, 2023, at 8:00 pm local time.

During this time, there will be plenty of new content and challenges to experience, including a new Mega Evolution to battle in Mega Raids. Specifically, Pokemon GO players will have the opportunity to battle Mega Medicham for the first time and collect its Mega Energy.

As a Mega Raid boss, Mega Medicham will be far from a pushover, so players will need to be prepared to defeat it.

With the right counters to Medicham in Pokemon GO, trainers should be able to overcome its Mega-Evolved form well enough.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer

Everything players should know about countering Mega Medicham in Pokemon GO

Mega Gengar is more than a match for Mega Medicham in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

As a Fighting/Psychic-type creature in Pokemon GO, Mega Medicham is susceptible to Fairy, Flying, and Ghost-type moves. If trainers match these move types to a Pokemon of the same type, they'll also deal additional damage, thanks to the in-game Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB).

A steady dose of super effective damage can defeat even the strongest Mega-Evolved foes. Beating Mega Medicham in a raid will be a battle of attrition and resisting Fighting and Psychic-type attacks.

Before taking on any Mega Raid in Pokemon GO, it's wise to stockpile plenty of healing items like Potions and Revives.

Even if a player's Pokemon team resists Mega Medicham's attacks, it can still deal pretty high amounts of damage. Fainting happens, and trainers will want to be able to revive their battle party and get them back into the fight as quickly as possible to avoid the raid timer ticking down to zero.

Top Pokemon counters for Mega Medicham

Mega Gengar

Mega Banette

Mega Gardevoir

Mega Pidgeot

Mega Charizard Y

Chandelure

Giratina (Origin or Altered)

Lunala

Hoopa (Confined or Unbound)

Moltres

Zacian

Staraptor

Trevenant

Mismagius

Yveltal

Rayquaza

Honchkrow

Top move counters for Mega Medicham

Shadow Claw

Shadow Ball

Charm

Dazzling Gleam

Gust

Brave Bird

Hex

Shadow Force

Air Slash

Astonish

Wing Attack

Sky Attack

Play Rough

Hurricane

Peck

As important as it is to have counters available to battle Mega Medicham in Pokemon GO, it's also vital to bring along fellow trainers that know the type matchup well.

Defeating a Mega Raid requires plenty of teamwork and coordination. However, if a team of players is operating with counters to Mega Medicham at the same time, the raid should conclude on a high note. The sooner players defeat the Mega Raid boss, the better the rewards will be.

Once Mega Medicham falls, all that's left to do is collect its Mega Energy. Trainers will also gain the opportunity to capture a standard Medicham, just in case they don't have a Medicham to use their Mega Energy on.

With a Medicham in their roster and Mega Energy stashed away, trainers can use Mega Medicham for their own plans. This includes taking on high-tier raids or accessing PvP formats that allow Mega Evolution.

Poll : 0 votes