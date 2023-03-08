How to catch Bruxish in Pokemon GO (March 2023)

To celebrate the release of Pokemon GO's upcoming Festival of Colors event, Niantic is offering players the chance to catch the Legendary Pokemon Ho-oh and also add a new creature, Bruxish, to their collection.

Bruxish is one of the franchise's more obscure creatures, known for its goofy appearance and limited appearance in its debut generation. Many players either dislike Bruxish or have forgotten that it was even part of the franchise's roster, but this unusual fish may receive a more positive reception from the mobile spin-off's community.

With Bruxish being just one of many creatures that can spawn in Pokemon GO, it's possible that players may not even encounter one during the debut event. Here's how trainers can increase their chances of adding this creature to their collection.

Tips for catching Bruxish in Pokemon GO

Bruxish's Pokedex picture in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Starting off, the first thing you will need to do before you can attempt to encounter a Bruxish in Pokemon GO is to wait for the Festival of Colors event to start. As of writing, the event has not come to the west, so a lot of players are going to have to give it a few hours. The event starts on Wednesday, March 8, at 10 am.

During the event, there are a few different ways to encounter Bruxish. The most common method is through wild encounters, although spawns for the event cover more than just this new addition. As a result, you may need to take some additional steps to increase your chances of finding one.

Weather plays a key role in determining which creatures can spawn in a given area, so this is a great place to start. Bruxish is a Psychic and Water-type Pokemon, which means that it will have a better chance of spawning in areas currently experiencing rainy and windy weather conditions.

You can also use Lure Modules and Incenses to further increase the general spawn rates in the hope of finding a Bruxish. These items can be purchased from Pokemon GO's in-app store in exchange for Pokecoins or can be found by spinning the photo disk located at any Pokestop or gym.

In addition to wild encounters, you can also encounter Bruxish through 1-star Raid Battles throughout the event's duration. However, the pool for 1-star Raid Bosses is quite large for the Festival of Colors, so you should be patient if you choose to use this method.

Since 1-star Raid Battles are notoriously easy, you should have no issue challenging this creature alone. Since Bruxish is a Water and Psychic-type, those looking to take it on should use Electric, Dark, and Ghost-type Pokemon. Raichu, Umbreon, Mismagius, and Spiritomb are all great choices for the raid.

