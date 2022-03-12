How to catch Oricorio in Pokemon GO

The next Alola-native Pokemon has been announced for Pokemon GO. Oricorio, the Dancing Pokemon, has been revealed to be joining the catalog for Niantic's mobile game in the Festival of Colors event starting March 15, 2022. Players worldwide may be wondering how they can find this new Pokemon.

Oricorio was announced alongside its different alternative forms. Oricorio has four forms in total, and all of them will be brought to Pokemon GO in the event. In Pokemon Sun and Moon, the games Oricorio debuted in, players could change their Oricorio's form using nectars on different islands.

Players anticipating new arrivals to the successful mobile game are already speculating about Oricorio and its many forms. Some players may not be aware of how each of these forms is implemented or how they will be able to find the new Pokemon. Luckily, these factors have been announced.

Oricorio's arrival to Pokemon GO: The details to know

The many forms of Oricorio as they appear in the announcement artwork (Image via Niantic)

As previously stated, Oricorio has four total forms. These are:

Baile Style Pom-Pom Style Pa'u Style Sensu Style

Each of these forms has different types. Baile is Fire, Pom-Pom is Electric. Pa'u is Psychic, and Sensu is Ghost. This also impacts the type of Oricorio's signature move, "Revelation Dance."

It is currently unknown if Oricorio's moveset will differ with each form or if Revelation Dance will be present at all. However, Oricorio's ever-changing type will provide defensive advantages in different scenarios. Players should keep in mind that all forms of Oricorio share the secondary Flying-typing.

Oricorio's different forms will be restricted to specific regions.

Oricorio's Baile form can be found in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

The Pom-Pom will be found in the Americas.

Sensu can be found in the Asia-Pacific Region.

The Pa'u form of Oricorio will be found in Africa, Asian-Pacific, and Caribbean Islands.

While it is unfortunate for players who want to collect every Pokemon, Niantic is notorious for restricting different forms to different places. Niantic has done this previously with Flabebe and Furfrou. This gives players great secondary objectives to seek out if they choose to go on vacation to these different countries.

Another thing to note is that each form of Oricorio will not appear in their shiny variant during the Festival of Colors event. This is important for Pokemon GO's Shiny Hunting community to avoid wasting time finding them.

Niantic's constant events and updates to Pokemon GO help keep the game fresh for old and returning players alike. Players are always happy to hear about new additions to the successful mobile game. Oricorio's announcement has started a discussion among players excited for the chance to add on to their collections.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha