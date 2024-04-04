Pokemon GO player shares their "most pointless perfect 4* Pokemon," others chime in

What's the most pointless Pokemon with max IVs in Pokemon GO? One would assume it would be a 'mon with no ability to evolve, paltry base stats, and disappointing moves. But which max IV Pokemon is truly the worst of the worst? The Redditor u/Smellyjelly13 posed the same question to the game's community in a recent Reddit post, hoping to gauge their opinions by asking:

"What’s the most pointless perfect 4* Pokémon you have? Here’s mine"

Smellyjelly13 shared their post with the image of a party hat-wearing max IV Wurmple. Because of the costume, this Wurmple can't evolve, and this pocket monster has effectively no battle viability on its own. Given this information, it's no surprise why a trainer might consider this Pokemon useless.

Other Pokemon GO fans shared their most pointless catches and hatches with 100% IVs including male Combee and Salandit (which can't evolve due to their gender), a Continental Pattern Vivillon, and a Balloon Pikachu that spent years stuck in a gym, and couldn't be retrieved. u/Jotadesv also shared that they had a max IV Shedinja, a Pokemon known for its terrible base stats.

Meanwhile, u/FierceTigergirl2000 shared that they had a maximum IV Ditto. While that does sound a bit pointless in Pokemon GO, other fans pointed out that it has an immense amount of utility if it was transferred to another Pokemon game via Pokemon Home, since it can be used to breed high-IV 'mons of just about any kind.

This conversation left Pokemon GO players wondering: What is the most pointless Pokemon in the game when it has the highest possible IVs? The answer may be easier to find than one might think when each creature's stats, moves, and potential evolutions are weighed, and it doesn't hurt to examine this subject with a closer focus.

What is the most useless 100% IV Pokemon in Pokemon GO?

Shedinja may be the worst 100% IV Pokemon (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Shedinja evolves from Nincada under special conditions in the main game series. However, Nincada has no evolutions in Pokemon GO and some of the worst stats in the mobile title, including a base Stamina stat of 1, giving Shedinja the worst possible HP total in the game to this point. Even worse, it has a maximum CP of 445 and has five elemental weaknesses in battle (Dark, Fire, Flying, Ghost, Rock).

Even with maximum IVs, Shedinja is at the risk of being one-hit KO'd by the vast majority of opponents it faces. Despite having access to solid attacks like Shadow Claw, Shadow Sneak, and Aerial Ace, Shedinja is simply too weak to be a threat to effectively any opponent it's lined up against. It's so weak in fact that it can't even be used in GO Battle League PvP.

Suppose abilities existed in Pokemon GO and Shedinja could use its Wonder Guard ability (which prevents it from taking any damage from attacks that aren't super effective toward it). In that case, it could at least have a fighting chance. However, in its current state in Niantic's mobile title, Shedinja exists to be obliterated. Even if it has its IV stats maximized, it stands no chance at victory.

