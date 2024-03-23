Pokemon GO player suggests "Poke Flute" for a much-requested Gym mechanic

Pokemon GO's Gym mechanics are some of the oldest forms of gameplay the title has to offer. With it allowing players to pick teams and claim territory, many originally started playing the popular mobile game to participate in this interesting turf war. However, whether or not this feature needs an update is debatable.

One of the major criticisms players have regarding the feature is how a player's monster is essentially trapped in the facility until a player from another team comes along and defeats them. Many have been requesting a way to call monsters back to their collection whenever they want, and this has led to a discussion on the game's subreddit.

One player proposed the idea of introducing a sort of consumable item into the game to help players recall monsters lost to this gym mechanic. They pitched the idea of the old Poke Flute item being used to call back monsters from gyms.

Presented to the game's subreddit by u/CombProfessional434, an idea for some sort of item that recalls monsters from a gym would make an excellent addition to Pokemon GO's library. They specifically mentioned the Poke Flute, an item from the first game, which would make a great candidate for this role if Niantic were to choose an old item for the job.

Some other players commented that Niantic would most likely make a new item or use another item for this feature. In the main series, the Poke Flute is an item that is known for waking wild Snorlaxes that players may encounter in their journeys in the Kanto and Kalos region. The item can also wake other monsters from their slumber as well.

As such, it is unlikely that Niantic would implement the Poke Flute as an item that allows trainers to recall their monsters in Pokemon GO. What is more likely is something similar to the Escape Rope item from the main series, which is an item used by players who want to escape whatever dungeon or cave they are exploring at the time.

With Niantic not being impacted financially by this inconvenience to the community, many players shared the sentiment that if Niantic were to introduce such an item to Pokemon GO, they would charge for it in their in-game shop. One Redditor, u/FromansSausage, even commented saying that Niantic could make it cost 60 Pokecoins, just 10 over the daily limit players can get from having their monster in a gym.

Could a potential Poke Flue item benefit Pokemon GO's gym system?

While a recall mechanic would be nice to see, it is unlikely that Niantic would use the Poke Flute specifically (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The concept is an interesting idea since the number of Pokecoins players can receive from holding their creatures in gyms caps after a few hours. But since the game's player count dwindles in lesser-populated regions, the monsters of trainers from these areas end up stuck in gyms for days at a time. This can be annoying for those who have put a creature they would like to have for a future Raid Battle in one of these gym locations.

It is unclear if Niantic will ever implement this feature, but many Redditors feel that it should come to Pokemon GO. The best scenario would see Niantic adding this feature to the game without the need for an item. This way, players will be able to recall their monsters whenever they please.