Pokemon GO player uses Clash of Clans unit to paint a "more scary" Team Rocket design

Is Pokemon GO's Team GO Rocket design scary enough? One fan on Reddit recently made a suggestion that might make the sinister team a little more intimidating. On the game's subreddit, the user kromehearted shared an image depicting a Team GO Rocket balloon replaced by a balloon seen in the Supercell strategy and base-building game Clash of Clans.

Although plenty of players assumed kromehearted was simply joking, other Pokemon GO trainers mulled around the design of making Team GO Rocket "scarier." That said, many fans stated that the sinister group's iconic branding was fine just the way it was, citing game lore throughout the Pokemon series to support their views.

Pokemon GO players discuss whether Team GO Rocket should have its design changed

Although many Pokemon GO players assumed kromehearted was simply making a Clash of Clans-related joke, their post did kick off a discussion on whether Team GO Rocket should be designed to be scarier. Some players agreed that it couldn't hurt or that it should be a Halloween-themed occurrence every year, but most players preferred Team GO Rocket's design.

It's not difficult to see why, as the Team Rocket seen in the mainline series and Team GO Rocket share a very similar aesthetic. Despite being criminals, Team Rocket's iconic black and red uniforms and R logo are deeply embedded in the minds of fans, whether they play Pokemon GO or not. Some players also pointed out Team Rocket's insidious lore, stating that it's pretty scary on its own.

Comment byu/kromehearted from discussion inpokemongo Expand Post

Comment byu/kromehearted from discussion inpokemongo Expand Post

Comment byu/kromehearted from discussion inpokemongo Expand Post

Comment byu/kromehearted from discussion inpokemongo Expand Post

Comment byu/kromehearted from discussion inpokemongo Expand Post

Comment byu/kromehearted from discussion inpokemongo Expand Post

Comment byu/kromehearted from discussion inpokemongo Expand Post

Comment byu/kromehearted from discussion inpokemongo Expand Post

Comment byu/kromehearted from discussion inpokemongo Expand Post

Comment byu/kromehearted from discussion inpokemongo Expand Post

One user named Bilalthepro on the same subreddit also made a good point. If Team GO Rocket was redesigned, having a skull on their balloons would be a bit too similar to Team Skull from Pokemon Sun & Moon. However, it was abundantly clear as the comments continued to pour in that kromehearted was simply joking, and Clash of Clans fans certainly took notice.

Comment byu/kromehearted from discussion inpokemongo Expand Post

Comment byu/kromehearted from discussion inpokemongo Expand Post

Comment byu/kromehearted from discussion inpokemongo Expand Post

Comment byu/kromehearted from discussion inpokemongo Expand Post

Comment byu/kromehearted from discussion inpokemongo Expand Post

Comment byu/kromehearted from discussion inpokemongo Expand Post

Comment byu/kromehearted from discussion inpokemongo Expand Post

Whatever the case, the post also took a turn to previous Pokemon GO balloons like Jessie and James' Meowth balloons that appeared during Pokemon GO Fest 2020, the Team GO Rocket event in July 2020, and the Secrets of the Jungle events in 2020-21. Many fans also wished that Niantic would introduce other villainous teams from Pokemon to the mobile title.

With so many villains in the franchise, it seems like a shame that the likes of Team Magma, Aqua, Flare, Galactic, or even Skull have been missing from the game. Be that as it may, Team Rocket, and by extension Team GO Rocket, are the most visible villains in Pokemon, so it isn't surprising that they've been the main focus.

Comment byu/kromehearted from discussion inpokemongo Expand Post

Comment byu/kromehearted from discussion inpokemongo Expand Post

Comment byu/kromehearted from discussion inpokemongo Expand Post

Comment byu/kromehearted from discussion inpokemongo Expand Post

Seeing such a strange Clash of Clans balloon in Niantic's title would certainly be surprising. Fans seemed to agree that Team GO Rocket looks perfectly fine as it is. They stick to the memorable legacy of Team Rocket as Pokemon villains, and you simply can't mess with success, at least where the team's design is concerned.

Poll : Should Team GO Rocket change its design in Pokemon GO? Yes No 0 votes