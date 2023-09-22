5 Pokemon that perfectly fit the Halloween theme

The Pokemon series is well-known for its appreciation of seasonal holidays, and Halloween is only a little over a month away. Since this is the case, there's no doubt that the Pocket Monsters franchise has plenty of plans in store for All Hallow's Eve, and there are more than a few in-game species that fit perfectly into the holiday's overall theme based on their appearance and behavior.

From sinister and lurking Dark-types to Ghost-types who have ascended beyond their corporeal forms, there are countless Pokemon that seamlessly inhabit the Halloween aesthetic. Since October is quickly approaching, trainers may want to keep an eye out for these creatures and build a Halloween-themed team.

Although countless Pokemon are great options for Halloween festivities, some examples stand out as perfect fits.

5 Pokemon that masterfully embody the Halloween season

1) Gengar

Gengar is the epitome of Halloween trickery (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Halloween comes with an immense amount of tricks and treats, and Gengar is one of the most mischievous species ever conceived. It loves nothing more than pranking and scaring its targets by blending into their shadows. Gengar bursts into laughter when it frightens its target, but it isn't always so light-hearted in its antics.

In addition to being a prankster of epic proportions, Gengar is known to drain the life force of unwary humans and Pocket Monsters alike as well as bestow curses on them, making it analogous to the light-hearted and dark aspects of Halloween as a holiday.

2) Zoroark

Zoroark and its Hisuian variant have plenty of Halloween aesthetics woven throughout them (Image via The Pokemon Company)

When people think of Halloween, they often think of vampires in isolated castles, bats flocking across the sky, and werewolves howling at the moon. With regard to the latter, Zoroark is a Pokemon that's very reminiscent of a werewolf due to its shape-shifting nature and animalistic appearance. Even if Zoroark is a bit more fox-like, its transformative abilities are much like those of werewolves.

Furthermore, Hisuian Zoroark is a creature that possesses the ghostly likeness of a revenant or a malicious spirit. Halloween is well-known for allegedly being the day when spirits of the deceased return to our world, and Hisuian Zoroark looks like it would fit in with that crowd quite easily.

3) Houndstone

Houndstone is a dead ringer for fitting into a cemetery on Halloween (Image via The Pokemon Company)

A new addition to the Pocket Monsters franchise by way of the Scarlet and Violet games, Houndstone loves nothing more than taking a snooze in a graveyard. Since spooky cemeteries and resting places are synonymous with Halloween, it's hard not to think that Houndstone would rather enjoy the holiday as well.

However, caution would likely be advised around its prior evolution, Greavard, as the creature is capable of sapping life force just by being around another individual. This is a shame because both Pocket Monsters love attention.

4) Pumpkaboo

A creature that's both a pumpkin and a ghost has to have an honorary place during Halloween (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Two of the first things that people think about when Halloween is brought up are pumpkins and ghosts, and Pumpkaboo is a species that combines both. Much like good harvest pumpkins, Pumpkaboo can be caught in various sizes, and it already lights up like a jack-o-lantern on its own.

However, Pumpkaboo's body also serves a pretty important function in the Pocket Monsters universe. The creature is said to store the souls of the departed, particularly children, and carry them to the afterlife.

5) Mimikyu

Mimikyu is a creature who always has its costume ready for Halloween (Image via The Pokemon Company)

In addition to pumpkins, ghosts, and ghouls of all sorts, there's no doubt that one of the best parts of Halloween is all of the great costumes that people don at night. With that in mind, it's hard not to think that Mimikyu is a perfect Pokemon to celebrate Halloween with since it's always wearing its costume.

Trainers still don't quite know what Mimikyu truly looks like due to the Pikachu disguise it inhabits, but when it comes to Halloween, what's underneath the costume isn't really important.