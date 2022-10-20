Can Pumpkaboo be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Introduced during Pokemon GO's Halloween event for 2021, Pumpkaboo is a Ghost/Grass-type Pokemon that evolves into Gourgeist.

Much like the mainline series games, trainers can capture Pumpkaboo in various sizes. However, can it be caught in its shiny form? In previous Pokemon entries, Pumpkaboo's shiny form features a black upper body with a purple lower body.

While trainers are yet to capture shiny Pumpkaboo in Pokemon GO, they'll be given the opportunity when the Halloween 2022 Part II event begins. The Pumpkaboo in question will even be dressed for the occasion.

Shiny Pumpkaboo will be attainable in the game for the first time, thanks to the second leg of Pokemon GO's Halloween event this year. The Pumpkin Pokemon will be heavily featured in the wild.

How to catch a shiny Pumpkaboo in Pokemon GO's Halloween Part II Event

Trainers can find a Halloween-themed Pumpkaboo in the wild during the upcoming event (Image via Niantic)

To capture a shiny Pumpkaboo during Pokemon GO's Halloween Part II event, trainers will want to stick to searching in the wild. This is because Pumpkaboo will not be featured via other avenues such as egg hatching, Field Research rewards, or raids.

The Pumpkaboo that trainers catch during this event will be wearing a Halloween-themed costume.

Tips for capturing shiny Pumpaboo during Halloween Part II 2022

Head out into the wild. Pumpkaboo should appear quite frequently along with the likes of Pikachu, Vulpix, Haunter, Zubat, and other species.

As a Ghost/Grass-type Pokemon, Pumpkaboo should frequent areas such as grassy locations like forests or farmlands, and it should also appreciate spookier locations like cemeteries. Trainers may want to prioritize searching these locales in Pokemon GO if possible. However, due to its uptick in spawns, Pumpkaboo should also appear in just about any area. High-population locations should also yield more than a few of the Pumpkin Pokemon.

If you are having trouble locating Pumpkaboo, it may also be a wise idea to utilize any available Lure Modules or Incense items.

Since Pumpkaboo's shiny variant is making its grand debut this Halloween, it will likely be easy to spot the rare form. However, it's still possible that trainers will need to encounter several Pumpkaboo in the wild before its shiny makes its appearance.

To maximize their chances, players must find as many Pumpkaboo in the wild as possible before Halloween Part II ends on November 1, 2022, at 10:00 am local time.

Since the second part of Pokemon GO's Halloween event kicks off on October 27, 2022, trainers have a little over a week to prepare. They should be sure to gather plenty of Pokeballs of any type. Binging along Incense and Lure Modules would also be highly beneficial.

The good news is that Pumpkaboo isn't a particularly difficult Pokemon to catch in Pokemon GO. This means trainers won't likely need to expend Great or Ultra Balls to capture it.

Even better, if trainers decide to evolve their Pumpkaboo into Gourgeist, it will even keep its shiny appearance and its Halloween-themed costume. There should be no hangups on evolving the Pumpkin Pokemon once players obtain it.

