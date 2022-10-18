Can Banette be shiny in Pokemon GO? (October 2022)

Pokemon GO has plans to raise your spirits even further this Halloween season.

This year's Halloween event, which has two parts, will see the debut of Mega Banette. The celebrations will begin on October 20, 2022, at 10:00 am local time and run until October 27, 2022, at 10:00 am local time.

Mega Banette will be appearing in Mega Raids over the course of the event, and lucky trainers may even encounter its shiny form.

Shiny Pokemon are essentially just different-colored versions of their original forms. They don't have different stats or any alterations to their power level. The only thing that is different in a shiny variant is its color profile. Since shiny variants don’t actually appear on the map, encountering one takes immense patience and luck, along with some subtle strategies.

Banette and its shiny form have been available in Pokemon GO for a long time. Banette's pre-evolved form, Shuppet, also has a shiny variant in the game.

How to defeat Mega Banette in Pokemon GO (October 2022)

As mentioned earlier, completing Mega Raids in the Pokemon GO 2022 Halloween event will give trainers a chance to capture a shiny Mega Banette.

Mega Banette is a mono Ghost-type Pokemon. It is weak to Dark-type and Ghost-type moves. Using Pokemon and moves that have these typings will help trainers defeat the the Mega Raid Boss more easily.

Trainers can increase the damage they do to Mega Banette by using moves by Pokemon that match their type in the game. This is due to a mechanic called Same Type Attack Bonus.

Some of the best moves that players can use against Mega Banette are Brutal Swing, Shadow Ball, Dark Pulse, Foul Play, Shadow Claw, Lick, Crunch, Snarl, Hex, and Bite.

Meanwhile, the best Pokemon to counter Mega Banette include Mega Houndoom, Mega Absol, Mega Gengar, Mega Aerodactyl, Mega Gyarados, and Attack Forme Deoxys. More options include Darkrai, Giratina, Tyranitar, Gengar, Hydreigon, Hoopa, Zarude, Chandelure, Honchkrow, Trevenant, Yveltal, Krookodile, Absol, and Houndoom.

Apart from these moves and Pokemon, players can also bring along fellow trainers to the Mega Raid. If they all use the same counter strategy, their chances of defeating Mega Banette will be higher.

It is important to remember that Mega Raid Bosses are some of the most difficult opponents to overcome in Pokemon GO. This means trainers are guaranteed to take some damage during battle. To minimize this damage, players should stock up on healing items like revives and potions.

More information about the first part of Pokemon GO Halloween 2022

Apart from Mega Banette, players will encounter shiny Noibat during the Halloween event in Pokemon GO.

Many Pokemon will also appear more frequently in the wild over the course of the event. The names of these creatures are listed below:

Zubat

Pumpkaboo

Haunter

Drifloon

Spinarak

Murkrow

Sableye

Gastly

Shuppet

Dusclops

Absol

Yamask

Golett

Phantump

Misdreavus

Additionally, Altered Forme Giratina will be appearing in Five-Star Raids from October 20, 2022, at 10:00 am local time to November 1, 2022, at 10:00 am local time.

