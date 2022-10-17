Pokemon GO Mega Banette raid guide: Best counters, weaknesses, and more

Beginning on October 20, 2022, Pokemon GO's Halloween festivities will feature a new Mega Raid, with Mega Banette taking center stage. The Ghost-type Pokemon should be quite a tough opponent to defeat.

As with any raid boss, defeating Mega Banette will require tactful use of moves and Pokemon that deal super effective damage to it.

Doing so on its face shouldn't be too difficult, but trainers will want to use their strongest counters to overcome the powerful Mega Ghost type. This means employing Pokemon with high CP and stats and utilizing moves that hit the spooky Pocket Monster as hard as possible.

Players should be sure to bring along as many fellow Pokemon GO trainers as they can and assemble their best team of counters to beat Mega Banette quickly.

Mega Banette is weak to Dark-type and Ghost-type moves in Pokemon GO

Dark-type Pokemon like Darkrai are natural counters to Ghost-types like Banette (Image via Niantic)

As a mono Ghost type in Pokemon GO, Mega Banette is susceptible to Dark-type attacks and Ghost-type moves. If trainers use these moves by Pokemon that match their type, they'll also receive a Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB), increasing the damage output against Mega Banette.

There are various moves and creatures that can give Mega Banette a hard time, but some perform better than others thanks to their movesets, stats, and maximum CP.

Top moves to counter Mega Banette

Bite

Snarl

Shadow Claw

Hex

Lick

Brutal Swing

Dark Pulse

Shadow Ball

Foul Play

Crunch

Top Pokemon picks to counter Mega Banette

Hydreigon

Darkrai

Hoopa

Giratina

Chandelure

Yveltal

Gengar

Honchkrow

Weavile

Zarude

Tyranitar

Absol

Houndoom

Attack Forme Deoxys

Krookodile

Trevenant

Mega Gengar

Mega Houndoom

Mega Gyarados

Mega Absol

Mega Aerodactyl

In addition to the listed moves and Pokemon, Pokemon GO trainers who stick to Dark and Ghost-type counters, in general, should perform fairly well against Mega Banette.

Of course, there are exceptions. However, as long as the counters have the highest CP and stats possible, they should perform admirably against the powerful Ghost-type Mega Raid Boss.

Whenever players are preparing for a Mega Raid in Pokemon GO, it's always a wise idea to bring along as many fellow trainers as possible to follow the same counter-strategy.

Mega Banette will deal some damage of its own, so players will also want to bring along healing items to get their battle team back to full strength. This means stocking up on high-grade potions and revives.

Mega Raid Bosses are some of the toughest foes in Pokemon GO, so it's understandable for teams to take some solid damage. However, with enough dedicated counters and a good group of fellow players, Mega Banette will fall like any other Mega Raid Boss.

The rewards are clearly worth the effort, as this boss will provide Mega Energy to obtain one's own Mega Banette, albeit temporarily.

With Mega Banette arriving on October 20, 2022, Pokemon GO trainers still have a few days to prepare for the mighty Ghost type.

With the right counters, items, and backup, Mega Banette should not be too scary for trainers, and collecting its Mega Energy should be worth the significant amount of effort invested.

