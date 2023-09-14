Pokemon GO Zorua and Zoroark guide

Zorua is a Dark-type Pocket Monster belonging to the Unova region in Pokemon GO. This monster debuted in the mainline games in the fifth generation and in Niantic's mobile title in October 2022. In the GO Halloween 2022 Part 2 event, Zorua appeared in wild spawns. With its introduction, trainers got to see the illusion of the Fox Pokemon. The task at hand was to find the real Zorua in the wild.

Zoroark is the evolved form of Zorua. Trainers expect to see both forms in this latest Adventure Abound season. Zoroark's power level and typing make it a popular choice in PvP battle formats.

With that being said, this article provides a detailed guide to finding Zorua and Zoroark in Pokemon GO.

How to get Zorua and Zoroark in Pokemon GO

Zorua as it appears in the game (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

Zorua is known for its illusionistic power. During the Pokemon GO Halloween 2022 Part 2 event, it tricked everyone by transforming itself into another monster's physical form. Like Ditto's disguise power, this clever fox can take the shape of any critter registered in your Pokedex.

You will immediately know the list of monsters Ditto can take the form of when featured in events. But in Zorua's case, it can transform into any creature.

Zorua appears on your screen, tricking you into believing it is one of the monsters from your Pokedex. You must see through its trick to be eligible to get it. After its debut, it has only appeared once in the game in wild encounters.

The same feature pattern might repeat if the developers bring back Zorua. Given its unique mechanic, recognizing it is difficult. This deceptive nature makes it a highly sought-after monster. Therefore, know who your Buddy Pokemon is whenever you see Zorua in the wild, as it can disguise as one of them.

Zoroark as it appears in the mobile title (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

The mechanic is simple. You must use a unique Pokemon from your list and buddy it to find Zorua in Pokemon GO quickly. For example, if you buddy a Mythical Pokemon, you would see Zorua trying to trick you as it takes on the appearance of your chosen Mythical Pokemon.

To ensure you can spot Zorua in one go, use a rare Shiny Pokemon from your possession. Though the mechanic is unique, you can follow a strategy to catch up with its spawn rate.

You can use in-game items like Incense and Lure Module to increase your chances of getting Zorua and Zoroark. These resources boost its spawn rate in wild encounters. The more you catch it, the more Candies you can gather to help evolve it further.

Collecting 50 Candies and feeding them to a Zorua will trigger the evolution into Zoroark.

Are Shiny Zorua and Shiny Zoroark available in Pokemon GO?

Zorua and Zoroark (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

As of writing, however, Shiny Zorua and Shiny Zoroark aren't available in Pokemon GO. The game might not release them anytime soon since the regular variants have yet to return.

Zorua and Zoroark Dark-typing makes them weak and robust against three move types – Bug, Fairy, and Fighting-type moves while resisting Psychic, Dark, and Ghost-type moves. The best movesets of Zorua are Scratch and Foul Play, dealing 8.59 damage per second (DPS). Zoroark, on the other hand, deals 13.29 DPS with its best movesets, Snarl and Sludge Bomb.