Pokemon GO: How to complete the Pumpkaboo Collection Challenge

With the second part of Pokemon GO's Season of Mischief event underway, many trainers have taken on the challenge of the Pumpkaboo Collection Challenge. Pumpkaboo is one of the newest Pokemon to join the Pokemon GO roster for players to add to their collections.

One of the attributes that sets Pumpkaboo apart from every other Pokemon in the franchise is the many different sizes it can appear in. Since the beginning, varying sizes have been in Pokemon GO. These size differences impact Pumpkaboo's physical appearance and it's a defining characteristic.

Niantic has chosen a fun and interactive way to integrate this Pokemon and its evolution by giving players the choice to take on Pokemon GO's Pumpkaboo Collection Challenge.

Diving into the Pokemon GO's Pumpkaboo Collection Challenge

The drastic size difference between Pumpkaboo forms (Image via Niantic)

Due to the different variants of Pumpkaboo available to be captured, Pokemon GO players will be rewarded for catching each variant. There are four different variants that Pumpkaboo can be captured in:

Small Pumpkaboo

Average Pumpkaboo

Large Pumpkaboo

Extra Large Pumpkaboo

Upon catching each of these variants for the first time, the player will be rewarded with five rare candies.

Players have until October 31 to complete this challenge. After this, they will no longer be able to engage. Players who may be having some trouble with the challenge may need some tips to help find that one last variant for their research page.

The best way to increase the chances of finding a Pumpkaboo in Pokemon GO is by increasing the general spawn rate for every Pokemon in the area. This can be accomplished by using incense. These can be acquired by completing specific special research missions, spinning Pokestops, or purchasing them from the shop. Incenses boost the spawn rate of Pokemon around the player.

Three different Lure Modules as they appear in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Lure Modules are also a great resource to use when attempting to increase spawn rates in Pokemon GO. Lure Modules can be acquired through the same methods as incense and increase spawn rates by attaching them to the desired Pokestop. A Pokestop with a Lure Module attached to it will increase spawn around that Pokestop for not just the player but also every other player around that Pokestop.

While there may be no way to guarantee that a player will find a Pumpkaboo in Pokemon GO, let alone the form they need to complete the challenge, increasing the general spawn rate indirectly increases the chances of finding one.

