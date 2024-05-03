Pokemon GO Redditor shares research they do "not plan on finishing"

Pokemon GO's research questlines are a great way to collect extra rewards in-game, but according to trainers, some research is simply more trouble than it's worth. Such was the case in a recent Reddit post to the official GO subreddit by the player u/Forward_City3800 who shared a screenshot of Party Play research that they stated wasn't worth the effort for Eevee T-shirt avatar cosmetics.

Some Pokemon GO players have been clear about their intent to ignore certain research (Image via u/Forward_City3800/Reddit)

Many players agreed in the comments, remarking that the research questlines surrounding Pokemon GO Party Play and Routes, two features that have been less than warmly received upon their introduction, aren't worth the trouble for the rewards they're offering. Other players pointed to difficulty completing research tasks tied to syncing with the Pokemon Sleep app.

This is all understandable, as Routes haven't worked as expected and their rewards haven't quite been up to par. Apart from this, Party Play requires actively meeting up with and playing with other trainers, which can be difficult depending on a player's location. In cities, these tasks may be easier, but things are different for trainers who live in rural or remote areas.

More Pokemon GO players share their distaste with Party Play and Routes research tasks (Image via Reddit)

All of this leaves one to wonder, is Niantic asking too much of some of its player base with certain research tasks in Pokemon GO? Considering a section of trainers is effectively deciding to ignore the research altogether, some tasks may be simply too much trouble for trainers to finish for rewards that they don't deem commensurate to the time invested.

Pokemon GO trainers continued to share other research tasks that they have little hope of finishing (Image via Reddit)

Focusing several research tasks on social participation can be a mixed bag depending on where players live and what their local community is like. Since there are a few research questlines that players seem to not be bothered with, should Niantic reconsider tweaking future research questlines in the future to make them easier to complete for a wider range of players of different backgrounds?

Should future research in Pokemon GO relax the requirements of its tasks?

Should future research be made simpler? (Image via Niantic)

It's likely too late for existing research questlines to be tweaked in Pokemon GO. Some trainers certainly don't mind the longer questlines as long as they can steadily complete tasks, but other players may not have any avenues of completing certain research questlines since it can take an immense amount of effort to complete a single task.

It's no secret that many trainers feel as though Niantic favors players in major metropolitan areas, and this hot topic was laid bare during the remote raid pass nerfs last year. In a very similar way, a sizable segment of the player base may simply not have the means to complete various research questlines in totality, making the rewards significantly less worth pursuing.

Unfortunately, regardless of the perceptions of Niantic by the community, the developer seems to have certain intentions when implementing gameplay features, including research. Additionally, keeping research tricky to complete can help the developers' bottom line as trainers will use microtransactions to make additional progress in their research. Given this information, Niantic changing course may not be in the cards.