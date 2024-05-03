Pokemon GO Wonder Ticket Part 3 Timed Research is online and the last chapter of the Wonder Ticket provides another opportunity to encounter Poipole. The Ultra Beast debuted in-game at the beginning of Season of World of Wonders on March 1, 2024.
Its first encounter was available through the World of Wonders Special Research. It cannot be evolved into Naganadel in Pokemon GO as of now. We have gathered all the available information regarding Wonder Ticket Part 3 Timed Research below.
Pokemon GO Wonder Ticket Part 3 Timed Research tasks and rewards: How to complete
The Wonder Ticket Part 3 Timed Research tasks and rewards are as follows:
Step 1 of 3
- Take snapshots of 10 different wild Pokemon - 1x Star Piece
- Evolve 3 Pokemon - 15x Poipole Candy
- Catch 30 Pokemon - 5x Rare Candy
- Rewards: Poipole encounter, 2500x Stardust, 5000 XP
Step 2 of 3
- Win 3 raids - 1x Lucky Egg
- Evolve 5 Pokemon - Skrelp encounter
- Power up 15 Poison-type Pokemon - 1x Poffin
- Rewards: 1x Premium Battle Pass, 2500x Stardust, 5000 XP
Step 3 of 3
- Explore 7 km - Trubbish encounter
- Evolve a Poison-type Pokemon - 15x Poipole Candy
- Make an Excellent Curveball Throw - 5x Rare Candy
- Rewards: 1x Incense, 5000x Stardust, 10000 XP
This Timed Research, much like the Wonder Ticket Part 1 and Wonder Ticket Part 2, needs to be completed before June 14, 2024, at 8 pm. The Wonder Ticket is available in the in-game shop till June 1, 2024, at 9:59 pm local time and costs $9.99.
