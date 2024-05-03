Pokemon GO Wonder Ticket Part 3 Timed Research is online and the last chapter of the Wonder Ticket provides another opportunity to encounter Poipole. The Ultra Beast debuted in-game at the beginning of Season of World of Wonders on March 1, 2024.

Its first encounter was available through the World of Wonders Special Research. It cannot be evolved into Naganadel in Pokemon GO as of now. We have gathered all the available information regarding Wonder Ticket Part 3 Timed Research below.

Pokemon GO Wonder Ticket Part 3 Timed Research tasks and rewards: How to complete

Another Poipole encounter in Pokemon GO (Niantic)

The Wonder Ticket Part 3 Timed Research tasks and rewards are as follows:

Step 1 of 3

Take snapshots of 10 different wild Pokemon - 1x Star Piece

Evolve 3 Pokemon - 15x Poipole Candy

Catch 30 Pokemon - 5x Rare Candy

Rewards: Poipole encounter, 2500x Stardust, 5000 XP

Step 2 of 3

Win 3 raids - 1x Lucky Egg

Evolve 5 Pokemon - Skrelp encounter

Power up 15 Poison-type Pokemon - 1x Poffin

Rewards: 1x Premium Battle Pass, 2500x Stardust, 5000 XP

Step 3 of 3

Explore 7 km - Trubbish encounter

Evolve a Poison-type Pokemon - 15x Poipole Candy

Make an Excellent Curveball Throw - 5x Rare Candy

Rewards: 1x Incense, 5000x Stardust, 10000 XP

This Timed Research, much like the Wonder Ticket Part 1 and Wonder Ticket Part 2, needs to be completed before June 14, 2024, at 8 pm. The Wonder Ticket is available in the in-game shop till June 1, 2024, at 9:59 pm local time and costs $9.99.

Check out other Pokemon GO articles: