Pokemon GO Wonder Ticket Part 2 Timed Research is the second chapter that the Wonder Ticket provides for trainers who purchased it in Season of World of Wonders. The second set provides in-game resources like Great Ball, Incense, and Lucky Egg as rewards.

Wonder Ticket Part 1 Timed Research was released earlier in March 2024, and its rewards included the coveted Poipole Hat. Wonder Ticket holders will get three sets of Timed Research.

Pokemon GO Wonder Ticket Part 2 Timed Research tasks and rewards: How to complete

All the Eeveelutions (Image via Sportskeeda | The Pokemon Company)

The latest set focuses on Eevee and its evolutions in Pokemon GO. The Wonder Ticket Part 1 Timed Research tasks and rewards are as follows (courtesy of Leek Duck):

Step 1 of 3

Spin 10 different PokeStops or Gyms - 20x Great Ball

Earn 14 hearts with you buddy - Cherry Blossom Eevee encounter

Complete 10 Field Research tasks - 1x Lucky Egg

Explore 5 km - Cherry Blossom Vaporeon

Evolve 3 Pokemon - 1x Poffin

Rewards: Cherry Blossom Jolteon encounter, 2500x Stardust, 5000 XP

Step 2 of 3

Catch 20 different species of Pokemon - 1x Incense

Power up Pokemon 15 times - Cherry Blossom Flareon encounter

Defeat 10 Team GO Rocket Grunts - 2x Charged TM

Make 30 Great Curveball Throws - Cherry Blossom Espeon encounter

Earn 10000 XP - 1x Premium Battle Pass

Rewards: Cherry Blossom Umbreon encounter, 2500x Stardust, 5000 XP

Step 3 of 3

Earn 5000 Stardust - 3x Silver Pinap Berry

Use 20 Berries to help catch Pokemon - Cherry Blossom Leafeon encounter

Purify 10 Shadow Pokemon - 2x Max Revive

Send 10 Gifts to friends - Cherry Blossom Glaceon encounter

Earn 3 Candies walking with your buddy - 1x Star Piece

Rewards: Cherry Blossom Sylveon encounter, 5000x Stardust, 10000 XP

The Timed Research must be completed before June 14, 2024, at 8 pm local time as it expires after that. The Wonder Ticket costs US$9.99 (or an equivalent amount in the player's local currency) and is set to be available in the in-game shop till June 1, 2024, at 9.59 am local time.

