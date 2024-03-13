Pokemon GO Regice raid guide: Best counters & weaknesses

With the help of a Regice raid guide for Pokemon GO, you can confidently tackle this legendary Ice-type beast in the upcoming five-star Raids. You can participate in these raids from Thursday, March 14, 2024, 10 am local time, through Thursday, March 21, 10 am local time. Regice will also see a Raid Hour on March 20, 2024, from 6 pm to 7 pm local time.

This article will detail the best counters you can use against this Ice-type legendary raid boss. We will also talk about this monster’s best moveset and weaknesses so that you can build your raid party accordingly.

Regice’s weaknesses and resistances in Pokemon GO

Being a pure Ice-type Pokemon, the beast is vulnerable to the following elemental typings:

Fighting

Rock

Fire

Steel

This legendary monster is resistant to the one elemental typing, which is Ice. So, avoid taking creatures that this Pokemon can defeat easily.

Regice has a decent attack stat of 179 and a massive defense stat of 309. While it will not be hitting you very hard, you can have a rough time dealing damage to this monster if you do not have powerful counters in your raid party.

If you raid this monster in sunny weather, you should take advantage of the Fire-type monsters. And you should avoid taking monsters that take super effective damage from this raid boss.

The only condition under which this can be allowed is if the Pocket Monster has a lot of bulk to play with. If your attacker has a high Combat Power stat with respectable damage output, you can consider adding it to your raid party.

Best counters to Regice in Pokemon GO

Shadow Metagross (Psychic- and Steel-type Pokemon)

(Psychic- and Steel-type Pokemon) Reshiram (Fire- and Dragon-type Pokemon)

(Fire- and Dragon-type Pokemon) Shadow Blaziken (Fire- and Fighting-type Pokemon)

(Fire- and Fighting-type Pokemon) Terrakion (Fighting- and Rock-type Pokemon)

(Fighting- and Rock-type Pokemon) Shadow Rhyperior (Rock- and Ground-type Pokemon)

(Rock- and Ground-type Pokemon) Mega Rayquaza (Dragon- and Flying-type Pokemon)

(Dragon- and Flying-type Pokemon) Shadow Chandelure (Ghost- and Fire-type Pokemon)

(Ghost- and Fire-type Pokemon) Keldeo (Fighting- and Water-type Pokemon)

(Fighting- and Water-type Pokemon) Shadow Moltres (Fire- and Flying-type Pokemon)

Shadow Entei (Fire-type Pokemon)

(Fire-type Pokemon) Shadow Machamp (Fighting-type Pokemon)

Best Mega/Primal Evolutions to use against Regice

Mega Blaziken (Fire- and Fighting-type Pokemon)

(Fire- and Fighting-type Pokemon) Mega Charizard Y (Flying- and Fire-type Pokemon)

(Flying- and Fire-type Pokemon) Mega Diancie (Rock- and Fairy-type Pokemon)

(Rock- and Fairy-type Pokemon) Mega Rayquaza (Dragon- and Flying-type Pokemon)

(Dragon- and Flying-type Pokemon) Primal Groudon (Ground- and Fire-type Pokemon)

Regice’s moveset as a raid boss in Pokemon GO

This Legendary monster comes with the following moves:

Fast moves:

It can learn the following Fast moves in this game:

Rock Smash (Fighting-type move)

Frost Breath (Ice-type move)

Lock-On (Normal-type move)

Charged moves:

It can learn the following Charged moves in this game:

Focus Blast (Fighting-type move)

Blizzard (Ice-type move)

Earthquake (Ground-type move)

If you want to solo defeat this legendary monster in the upcoming raids, you can do so. However, you will need very powerful counters, preferably maxed-out Pokemon, in your raid party to be effective as a solo raider in Pokemon GO.