Pokemon GO Regidrago Elite Raid recap: Best counters, movesets, and more

Starting on Saturday, May 13, players will once again have the chance to battle the Legendary Regidrago in Pokemon GO's Elite Raids. With no word regarding when Niantic will release the next wave of Elite Raids, this could very well be the only chance players get for a long time to take up the challenge.

Debuting in the eighth generation of the franchise, Regidrago is one of the two new Regi golems that were added in the Crown Tundra chapter of the titles' expansion pass. Though not as hard-hitting as Regieleki, Regidrago still has its fair share of fans in the franchise's community.

With so many trainers aiming to take advantage of the rare opportunity to challenge this powerful Elite Raid Boss, players will need to know the best way to go about beating it in combat. Here's what you should know about the Regidrago Raid Boss before committing to challenging it in Pokemon GO.

Regidrago Elite Raid Boss in Pokemon GO: Everything to know

Regidrago as it appears in official artwork for Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The first thing every trainer should know before approaching a raid location to challenge a boss is its elemental typing. In the case of Regidrago, it is a pure Dragon-type Pokemon. This means that those looking to take it on should use Fairy, Ice, and other Dragon-type attacks, as they deal more damage to Dragon-type Pokemon.

In terms of Regidrago's stat spread in Pokemon GO, the creature has a monstrous base Stamina stat of 400, and its sheer bulk is only amplified by its status as an Elite Raid Boss. This makes the foe quite a threat for players looking to take on Regidrago in smaller groups. With an Attack stat of 202, the Legendary Pokemon can also deal a significant amount of damage.

Since Regidrago only has Dragon, Dark, and Normal-type attacks, Fairy-type Pokemon are the best for taking to this Raid Battle in Pokemon GO. Some of the best counters are the franchise's many Fairy-type Legendary Pokemon. For example, Zacian, Tapu Koko, and Tapu Fini have a major advantage in this fight.

If you don't have access to top-tier Legendary Pokemon, there are a variety of common counters that work just as well for this fight. Gardevoir is a great choice due to its high attack stat and Fairy typing. As an added bonus, Gardevoir can also Mega Evolve. Mamoswine is another great choice, given the recent Community Day that featured the creature.

In terms of optimal team sizes, this number drastically differs depending on the experience levels of each player, as well as the creatures each trainer has access to. To be safe, your team should comprise five to seven players to ensure an easy victory.

Overall, the new Elite Raids may not provide you with a metagame staple Legendary Pokemon, but those who reign victorious will have another spot filled in their Pokedex as well as a new creature in their collection. Since this is the only Elite Raid in the foreseeable future, you should take advantage of this upcoming opportunity in Pokemon GO.

