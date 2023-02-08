Can Gardevoir be shiny in Pokemon GO? (February 2023)

With Pokemon GO's Valentine's Day event just around the corner, trainers will soon have the chance to challenge the brand new Mega Gardevoir in the next rotation of Raid Battles. Additionally, this fight will yield Mega Energy for players to add a Mega Gardevoir to their own collection for the Mega Evolution Pokedex.

While many players are satisfied with just seeing this new form from the main series, some may want to take things a step further. Shiny hunting is a popular pastime amongst hardcore Pokemon fans since the variant's introduction to the series in the second generation.

Shiny Pokemon have made an appearance in every published variant of the franchise since its introduction, including Pokemon GO. However, Niantic is notoriously fickle with what shiny variants they allow into the popular mobile game. So, what about Shiny Gardevoir? Can dedicated shiny hunters find this rare creature in the game?

Tips for finding Shiny Gardevoir in Pokemon GO

Niantic has confirmed that not only can players evolve their own Shiny Gardevoir from one of its previous evolutionary forms, but they can also grind Raid Battles to obtain one in Pokemon GO. With this knowledge, we can break down the different methods that players can use to ultimately obtain a Shiny Mega Gardevoir.

Being the first and easiest of the methods involved, players can simply find a Shiny Ralts in the wild and evolve it into a Gardevoir. Considering that Gardevoir and Kirlia, the second evolutionary form, are difficult to find in the wild, hunting for a Shiny Ralts will be the easiest way to add a Shiny Gardevoir to one's collection. How can players set up for this hunt?

One of the most overlooked mechanics in Pokemon GO is the game's weather boosting feature. Much like the main series, the weather of a given area plays a key role in determining which creatures can spawn in an area, which translates perfectly into the mobile game thanks to its GPS functionality.

Since Ralts, Kirlia, and Gardevoir are all Fairy and Psychic-type creatures, they have the highest chance of spawning in windy and cloudy weather conditions. Once Pokemon GO players find an area with these conditions to hunt in, they can then use spawn rate-increasing items such as Lure Modules and Incenses to further improve their chances of a Shiny Ralts spawning within a given period of time.

For players looking to find a Shiny Gardevoir through grinding Raid Battles, they will need to take a drastically different approach. They will need to stock up on healing items as well as Raid Passes to effectively grind through countless raids that may be required before they even get a chance to encounter a Shiny Gardevoir.

Additionally, players looking to grind through raids will need a team of other players to tackle this challenge with. Since Mega Evolved Pokemon are some of the most powerful variants in Pokemon GO, a team of around seven or eight trainers must be brought in. Players having trouble gathering a team can check relevant social media platforms or appropriate forums on Discord, Twitter, and Facebook, as they typically have groups of players looking for people to raid with.

