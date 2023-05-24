Pokemon GO Regigigas raid guide (May 2023): Best counters, weaknesses, and more

Thanks to the latest cycle of rotating content in Pokemon GO, Regigigas has been released as the game's current Five-Star Raid Boss, and players can challenge it as they wish. Being a Legendary Pokemon, this creature is no pushover. With this being the case, trainers who are interested in battling it may need to study up on the beast.

Regigigas is the leader and creator of all the Regi golems. Since it has homes across different regions, many trainers speculate that there are many Regigigas in the Pokemon universe, with each having some internal goal to create guardians for some of the world's hidden ancient ruins. However, this is mere speculation by the game's community.

Since newer players may not have Regigigas in their collections yet, this is the perfect opportunity for them to catch one. However, battling a creature as powerful as Regigigas is no easy feat.

So, what should players keep in mind when challenging this towering threat in Pokemon GO?

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the opinions of the writer

Everything to know about Regigigas Raid Boss in Pokemon GO

Regigigas as it appears in Pokemon Generations (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The first thing every player should know about a Raid Boss before facing it is its elemental typing. Regigigas possesses a pure Normal typing. With this being the case, it is only weak to Fighting-type moves, making creatures with access to these attacks the best possible counters.

Regigigas has a solid balance of stats in Pokemon GO, with a strong leaning towards attack. The Pocket Monster has received a boost to its stats courtesy of its status as a Raid Boss. This can become quite problematic for players who do not have creatures capable of dealing nuclear damage; Regigigas could easily stall out the raid timer.

One of the best counters for Regigigas is Terrakion. Another Legendary Pokemon, Terrakion sports a Rock and Fighting type combination that makes it resistant to Regigigas' Normal-type attacks while also powering up its Fighting-type moves.

For some more common counters, players can use Mega Blaziken as their Mega for this fight. Funnily enough, if players have an Alakazam with Counter and Focus Blast, bringing it to this fight in its Mega Evolution or its shadow form would be a good idea. Other common Fighting-type picks like Machamp, Lucario, and Breloom are great choices as well.

In regards to an optimal raid party size, players should aim to take this boss down in groups of three (if they have the raid experience and creatures to do so). However, this number can greatly vary. The safest bet is to have at least five trainers in total. This should be enough to take down Regigigas if everyone has powerful Fighting-type creatures.

Overall, Regigigas is a very powerful Raid Boss thanks to its bulk. However, with enough players and Fighting-type Pokemon, it will easily go down.

Though Regigigas is fairly lackluster in Pokemon GO's competitive metagame, it is still worth challenging and catching at least once for the Pokedex.

