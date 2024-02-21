Pokemon GO Road to Sinnoh Raid Challenges are perfect tasks for players to complete

As events in Pokemon GO come and go, many players have grown comfortable with the idea of missing out on a couple. The rewards for participating often come down to how much money a trainer is willing to spend. However, the new Road to Sinnoh event may just have the best task rewards the game has seen in a long time.

While it is not uncommon for modern events to have different categories of tasks for each form of gameplay, this rendition offers arguably the best rewards for completing raids in the title. This makes participation in the Road to Sinnoh event much more valuable than many may suspect.

How to complete Pokemon GO: Road to Sinnoh's Raid Challenges and their rewards

Players can find lots of rare Pokemon through the new Raid Challenges (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Raid Challenges for Pokemon GO's Road to Sinnoh event can be easily completed as they only require players to beat a certain number of raids.

These challenges can be completed by participating in One-Star Raids, which can be easily swept by one trainer. However, finding the Raid Passes to finish each of their tiers may be a bit tricky.

Since the event only lasts for four days, and players can only get one free Raid Pass per day, those who want every reward in the challenge will need to dish out a few dollars for some extra passes.

While this may put some players off, the rewards they can obtain may be worth it. For each two raids trainers complete, they will be granted an encounter with a Legendary or Mythical Pokemon from the Sinnoh region.

To entice players even more, each of these creatures has a chance of being found in their shiny forms. They will also remain consistent at their 5% chance to appear as such, transferring over from their odds in Raid Battles.

With these Legendary Pokemon also circulating as Five-Star Raid Bosses, it is now easier than ever to find their shiny variants.

These Legendary Pokemon will be given out for free by completing raids (Image via Niantic)

Here are each of the Raid Challenges players can expect to see from the free Timed Research in Pokemon GO, as well as their rewards:

Win two raids (Cresselia encounter)

Win four raids (Heatran encounter)

Win six raids (Origin Forme Giratina encounter)

Win eight raids (Darkrai encounter)

After completing each tier, players will ultimately be rewarded with five candies for Dialga, Palkia, and Giratina. As previously mentioned, each of these rewards has a chance of being shiny. This means trainers could get lucky and add a new Shiny Legendary Pokemon to their collection at the same odds as they would in Raid Battles.

If players are adamant about not spending money on Pokemon GO during the event, they can still earn up to a free Heatran encounter with just the free Raid Passes provided throughout the celebration.