Pokemon GO Road to Sinnoh: Raids, Timed Research, schedule, and more

Pokemon GO Road to Sinnoh leads trainers to the upcoming GO Tour Sinnoh. The former is currently taking place around the world. The event marks a host of Timed Research, bonuses, pocket monster encounters, and avatar items for trainers to get their hands on.

This year's GO Tour focuses on the Sinnoh region. It played host to the iconic Pokemon Diamond and Pokemon Pearl. Drawing inspiration, trainers can choose between Diamond and Pearl badges in GO Tour Sinnoh in the Road to Sinnoh Special Research.

Diamond badge guarantees an encounter with Origin Forme Dialga with Roar of Time, while Pearl badge guarantees one with Origin Forme Palkia with Spacial Rend in the GO Tour

Pokemon GO Road to Sinnoh schedule

Road to Sinnoh event takes place from Monday, February 19, 2024, at 10 am local time to Friday, February 23, 2024, at 10 pm local time.

Pokemon GO Road to Sinnoh paid tickets

These ticket bonuses can be used during the Global GO Tour weekend. Trainers can purchase from Monday, February 19, 2024, at 10 am local time to Sunday, February 25, 2024, at 6 pm local time.

The tasks and rewards need to be completed and redeemed by Sunday, February 25, 2024, at 8 pm local time.

Road to Sinnoh: Raids

The ticket costs US$5.00. Rewards are as follows:

10 Dialga Candy

10 Palkia Candy

5 Heatran Candy XL

5 Giratina Candy XL

5 Cresselia Candy XL

5 Darkrai Candy XL

Eevee Mask

Bonuses are as follows:

Additional 5,000 XP from completed raids

1 additional Candy awarded for catching Pokémon in five-star raids

2 additional Raid Passes from spinning Photo Discs at Gyms each day

Road to Sinnoh: Hatch

The ticket costs US$5.00 and involves Pachirisu, Chatot, and Carnivine encounters. Rewards are as follows:

Pikachu Mask

Bonuses are as follows:

2× Hatch XP

2× Hatch Candy

2× Hatch Stardust

Pokemon GO Road to Sinnoh wild encounters

The wild encounters with an increased spawn rate for the Road to Sinnoh event are as follows:

Turtwig [shiny encounter available]

Chimchar [shiny encounter available]

Piplup [shiny encounter available]

Grotle (lucky encounter)

Monferno (lucky encounter)

Prinplup (lucky encounter)

Pokemon GO Road to Sinnoh raid bosses

The raid bosses are as follows:

1-star raids

Turtwig [shiny encounter available]

Chimchar [shiny encounter available]

Piplup [shiny encounter available]

3-star raids

Grotle

Monferno

Prinplup

5-star raid (Monday, February 19)

Darkrai [shiny encounter available]

5-star raid (Tuesday, February 20)

Cresselia [shiny encounter available]

5-star raid (Wednesday, February 21)

Uxie (Asia-Pacific) [shiny encounter available]

Mesprit (Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India [shiny encounter available]

Azelf (The Americas and Greenland) [shiny encounter available]

5-star raid (Thursday, February 22)

Heatran [shiny encounter available]

5-star raid (Friday, February 23)

Giratina [shiny encounter available]

Pokemon GO Road to Sinnoh egg hatches

The 2 km egg hatches during Road to Sinnoh are as follows:

Budew [shiny encounter available]

Chingling [shiny encounter available]

Bonsly [shiny encounter available]

Happiny [shiny encounter available]

Munchlax [shiny encounter available]

Riolu [shiny encounter available]

Mantyke [shiny encounter available]

Pokemon GO Road to Sinnoh event bonuses

The Road to Sinnoh event bonuses are as follows:

1/2 Egg Hatch Distance when Eggs are placed in an Incubator during the event period.

The Remote Raid Pass limit will be increased to 10 from Monday, February 19, to Thursday, February 22, 2024.

There will be no limit on Remote Raids from Friday, February 23, to Sunday, February 25, 2024.

Pokemon GO Road to Sinnoh Timed Research and Field Research tasks

Road to Sinnoh Raid Challenge Timed Research provides trainers a raid-themed questline to complete, involving reward encounters with Heatran, Cresselia, and more.

Event-themed Field Research tasks are also available.

