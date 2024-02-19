Pokemon GO Road to Sinnoh Raid Challenge is now online around the world, with trainers having their raiding skills sharpened while completing the tasks.

The rewards from it include candies for Pokemon of Myth - Dialga, Palkia, and Giratina. The Raid Challenge is part of the Road to Sinnoh event, which began on Monday, February 19, 2024, at 10 am local time to Friday, February 23, 2024, at 10 pm local time.

Getting Dialga and Palkia candies are especially helpful for trainers currently. If they wish to use the Adventure effects of Origin Forme Dialga with Roar of Time or Origin Forme Palkia with Spacial Rend, they will require a said number of candies. The ongoing Road to Sinnoh Special Research also provides Dialga or Palkia candies, depending on whether you choose Diamond or Pearl badge.

Pokemon GO Road to Sinnoh Raid Challenge tasks and rewards: How to complete

Expand Tweet

The event-exclusive Road to Sinnoh Raid Challenged Timed Research tasks and rewards are as follows:

Pokemon GO Road to Sinnoh Raid Challenge - Step 1 of 1

Win 2 raids - Cresselia encounter

Win 4 raids - Heatran encounter

Win 6 raids - Origin Forme Giratina encounter

Win 8 raids - Darkrai encounter

Rewards: 5x Dialga Candy, 5x Palkia Candy, 5x Giratina Candy

The raid bosses for Road to Sinnoh event are as follows:

1-star raids

Turtwig [shiny encounter available]

Chimchar [shiny encounter available]

Piplup [shiny encounter available]

3-star raids

Grotle

Monferno

Prinplup

5-star raid (Monday, February 19)

Darkrai [shiny encounter available]

5-star raid (Tuesday, February 20)

Cresselia [shiny encounter available]

5-star raid (Wednesday, February 21)

Uxie (Asia-Pacific) [shiny encounter available]

Mesprit (Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India [shiny encounter available]

Azelf (The Americas and Greenland) [shiny encounter available]

5-star raid (Thursday, February 22)

Heatran [shiny encounter available]

5-star raid (Friday, February 23)

Giratina [shiny encounter available]

Expand Tweet

The Pokemon GO Tour Global event is due to be held on February 24, 2024, and February 25, 2024. Each day it takes place from 10 am local time to 6 pm local time.