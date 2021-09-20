Pokemon GO's 'From Scalchop to Seamitars': Is it worth buying?

Oshawott's Community Day event in Pokemon GO has been highly anticipated since its announcement. Like many other Community Day events before it, Oshawott's Community Day comes with a special research story players can purchase.

"From Scalchops to Seamitars" is the special research story for this event and can be purchased for $1 USD. Some casual players may be on the fence about whether or not they want to buy the ticket.

Is Pokemon GO's Community Day ticket worth it?

Pokemon GO Community Day events happen once every month (Image via Niantic)

Community Days in Pokemon GO are events where a certain Pokemon has the spotlight for the day. During these events, the chosen Pokemon has a greatly increased chance of spawning.

Meanwhile, incense and lure modules last for 3 hours, XP granted with each capture is tripled, among many more benefits. One of the perks is the addition of a limited-time special research event with a story to go alongside it.

September's Community Day comes with the special research story titled "From Scalchops to Seamitars". Like the special event research stories before it, this research has the player catch many of the Oshawott that spawn around their location, as well as power up their Pokemon, make nice throws, land curveballs, etc.

Players are rewarded for completing these tasks with various items, XP, encounters, rainy lures, and many more.

For players who are in need of a few of these premium items, this research ticket is more than worth the cost. Finishing tasks in the research also cuts down on grinding in Pokemon GO as Dewott and Samurott, the two evolutions of Oshawott, can be encountered through research missions.

"From Scalchops to Seamitars" tasks and rewards

Here is a list of all the tasks and their subsequent rewards in Pokemon GO's "From Scalchops to Seamitars":

Page One of Four

Power up Pokémon 10 times: 15 Poké Balls

Catch 15 Oshawott: Oshawott encounter

Make 5 Nice Throws: 20 Oshawott Candy

REWARDS: 2000 Stardust, Oshawott encounter, 1 Rainy Lure

Page Two of Four

Catch 15 Oshawott: 30 Oshawott Candy

Transfer 10 Pokémon: Dewott encounter

Evolve 3 Oshawott: 10 Pinap Berries

REWARDS: 1500 XP, Oshawott encounter, 1 Incense

Page Three of Four

Make 3 Great Curveball Throws: 50 Oshawott Candy

Evolve a Dewott: 1 Star Piece

Transfer 10 Pokémon: 15 Great Balls

REWARDS: 2500 XP, 1 Rocket Radar, 15 Ultra Balls

Page Four of Four

[AUTO-CLAIM]: 2 Silver Pinap Berries

[AUTO-CLAIM]: Oshawott encounter

[AUTO-CLAIM]: 3500 XP

REWARDS: 3000 Stardust, Samurott encounter, 2 Rare Candy

Players who play during Community Day also receive a boosted chance to encounter shiny Pokemon (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Even if players do not choose to buy the special research ticket, Pokemon GO's Community Day events are always worth playing as they provide players with boosts to XP and free Community Day boxes in the shop.

Players also receive a 1 in 25 chance of encountering the shiny variant of the spotlight Pokemon throughout the duration of the event. If players commit a day to just playing Pokemon GO for the event, the research ticket is worth it.

