Pokemon GO Shadow Wobbuffet raid guide: Best counters & weaknesses

A Shadow Wobbuffet raid guide for Pokemon GO will help you tackle this Psychic-type Shadow beast in GO’s three-star Raids. You can participate in these raids from Wednesday, March 27, 2024, at 12 am local time through Sunday, March 31, at 11:59 pm local time.

In this article, we will mention the best counters you can use against this shadow raid boss, along with the monster’s best moveset and weaknesses so that you can build your raid party accordingly.

Shadow Wobbuffet’s weaknesses and resistances in Pokemon GO

Being a pure Psychic-type beast, it is vulnerable to the following elemental typings:

Bug

Dark

Ghost

This shadow Pocket Monster is resistant to the following elemental typings:

Fighting

Psychic

Even though the shadow variant of Wobbuffet can enter an Enraged Form, it does not have the stats or moveset to deal a lot of damage to raid attackers. So, you will not have a lot of issues defeating this monster. You can also solo defeat Shadow Wobbuffet in the Pokemon GO 3-star raids.

Best counters to Shadow Wobbuffet in Pokemon GO

Mega Tyranitar (Rock- and Dark-type Pokemon) with Bite and Brutal Swing

with Bite and Brutal Swing Mega Gengar (Ghost- and Poison-type Pokemon) with Lick and Shadow Ball

with Lick and Shadow Ball Shadow Tyranitar (Rock- and Dark-type Pokemon) with Bite and Brutal Swing

with Bite and Brutal Swing Shadow Chandelure (Ghost- and Fire-type Pokemon) with Hex and Shadow Ball

with Hex and Shadow Ball Mega Banette (Ghost-type Pokemon) with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball

with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball Mega Houndoom (Dark- and Fire-type Pokemon) with Snarl and Foul Play

with Snarl and Foul Play Meha Rayquaza (Dragon- and Flying-type Pokemon) with Dragon Tail and Dragon Ascent

with Dragon Tail and Dragon Ascent Shadow Cursola (Ghost-type Pokemon) with Hex and Shadow Ball

with Hex and Shadow Ball Shadow Gengar (Ghost- and Poison-type Pokemon) with Lick and Shadow Ball

with Lick and Shadow Ball Gholdengo (Steel- and Ghost-type Pokemon) with Hex and Shadow Ball

with Hex and Shadow Ball Shadow Mewtwo (Psychic-type Pokemon) with Psycho Cut and Shadow Ball

Shadow Wobbuffet’s moveset as a raid boss in Pokemon GO

This shadow monster comes with the following moves:

Fast moves:

It can learn the following Fast moves in this game:

Splash (Water-type move)

Counter (Fighting-type move)

Charm (Fairy-type move)

Charged moves:

This creature can learn only one Charged move, and that is Mirror Coat. This is a Psychic-type move, and Wobbuffet will get the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) while using this move. So, make sure you dodge its Charged moves when this creature uses them.

It is important to note that whenever this shadow monster enters its Enraged state, you will have to use Purified Gems to subdue it. The stats of this raid boss are nothing to be worried about, but you should still keep a nice stack of Purified Gems in case things go south in Pokemon GO.