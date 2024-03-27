To solo defeat Shadow Wobbuffet in Pokemon GO, you must challenge it during its cycle as a raid boss in three-star Shadow Raids. Shadow Wobbuffet is a Psychic-type shadow monster with a max Combat Power stat of 4,950 as a three-star Shadow raid boss. It will have access to moves like Counter, Splash, Charm, and Mirror Coat.

This article will review everything you need to know to be effective against and solo defeat Shadow Wobbuffet in Pokemon GO.

Can you solo defeat Shadow Wobbuffet in Pokemon GO 3-star Shadow Raids?

As mentioned above, Shadow Wobbuffet is a Psychic-type Pocket Monster. As a result, this creature is vulnerable to the following elemental typings:

Bug

Dark

Ghost

This shadow beast, thanks to its Psychic elemental typing, is resistant to the following types of monsters:

Fighting

Psychic

As a 3-star Shadow Psychic-type raid boss, Shadow Wobbuffet will have an attack stat of 60 and a defense stat of 106. As stated above, it can access moves like Counter, Splash, Charm, and Mirror Coat.

Not only does this shadow raid boss suffer from subpar stats, it also has a terrible moveset.

Even if Shadow Wobbuffet enters its Enraged Form, it will not be able to put a dent in your attackers. So, since this critter has abysmal stats and lacks a strong moveset, you can defeat it solo.

How to solo defeat Shadow Wobbuffet in Pokemon GO 3-star Shadow Raids

For this Psychic-type raid boss, you must have a raid party with maxed-out or high-level Bug, Dark, and Ghost-type Pocket Monsters. Here are some recommended counters you can use against this Shadow Wobbuffet:

Mega Tyranitar with Bite and Brutal Swing

Mega Gengar with Lick and Shadow Ball

Shadow Tyranitar with Bite and Brutal Swing

Shadow Chandelure with Hex and Shadow Ball

Mega Banette with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball

Mega Houndoom with Snarl and Foul Play

Mega Rayquaza with Dragon Tail and Dragon Ascent

Shadow Cursola with Hex and Shadow Ball

Shadow Gengar with Lick and Shadow Ball

Shadow Mewtwo with Psycho Cut and Psystrike

The critter sports low stats across the board and has no strong moves to be considered a threat in the upcoming three-star Shadow Raids. So, you can solo defeat Shadow Wobbuffet in Pokemon GO without facing much resistance.