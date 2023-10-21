Pokemon GO shiny Skorupi and shiny Drapion guide

October 21, 2023, brings the Skorupi Incense Day to Pokemon GO’s live servers. Players love Skorupi and its evolved form, Drapion, known for its incredible defensive typing. While many trainers will want to participate in this event to add the creature to their battle team, some may have their sights set on something a bit rarer.

Shiny Pokemon scratch the itch of players who want a bit more color in their collection. Featuring an altered color pallet and some fancy effects, these creatures are high-valued specimens in any facet of the franchise.

So, how can Pokemon GO players find Drapion and Skoprupi in their rare shiny variants?

How to get shiny Skorupi in Pokemon GO

Skorupi as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Since Skorupi is the creature of interest for Pokemon GO’s latest Incense Day event, players can easily catch one using an Incense. This item is incredibly common and can be found in both the in-game shop and by spinning Pokestops. It increases the spawn rate of wild Pocket Monsters near the trainer for as long as they remain mobile.

If players find themselves in areas experiencing optimal weather conditions in Pokemon GO, they will have an increased chance of encountering Skorupi through Incense encounters. Since Skorupi is a Bug- and Poison-type creature, it has an increased chance of spawning in rainy and cloudy weather.

Pairing optimal weather with the Skorupi's present spawn rate boost should make finding its shiny form much easier. These methods do not directly increase the spawn rate of shiny Pokemon. However, the general increase in the surrounding spawn rate exponentially decreases the time it would take for one to appear.

How to get shiny Drapion in Pokemon GO

Official artwork for shiny Drapion (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Obtaining a shiny Drapion will take a bit more work in Pokemon GO. This is thanks to Drapion being an evolved Pocket Monster. As many players are aware, finding an evolved creature in the wild is extremely challenging, so it is unwise to anticipate an encounter with one, let alone its shiny variant.

Trainers will have the best chance of getting a shiny Drapion by obtaining a shiny Skorupi and evolving it. To do this, they will first need a total of 50 Skorupi candies. They can then evolve the creature into a Drapion from its summary screen, accessible from the collection menu.

Since Drapion is an evolved Pocket Monster, it has the chance to one day appear as one of Pokemon GO's rotating Raid Bosses. Since it is not a Legendary creature, if it does make an appearance, it will most likely be assigned the role of a Three-Star Raid Boss. This will reward players with an encounter with the species upon completion. Here, it may have the chance to appear in its shiny form.